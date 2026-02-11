DT
Home / Jalandhar / Latifpura eviction drive triggers protest

Latifpura eviction drive triggers protest

Women climb atop water tank

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 05:17 AM Feb 11, 2026 IST
Former minister and BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia with leaders and villagers protest against Punjab Government.Tribune photo:Malkiat Singh.
Jalandhar, February 10

The action by the district administration and the police on Tuesday morning against encroachments in Latifpura has sparked trouble for the government, administration and the police.

The administration acted swiftly, launching the eviction drive as early as 5 am when most occupants were still asleep. The area was barricaded in advance to prevent resistance. The police collected the belongings of the occupants and shifted them to the vacant Bibi Bhani flats of the Jalandhar Improvement Trust near Maqsudan. However, by around 1 pm, about a dozen evicted persons climbed atop an overhead water tank in the grain market at Butan Mandi on Nakodar Road.

A major lapse on the part of the police during the operation led to a serious situation. Most of the protesters were women who climbed to the top of the water tank, brandishing bottles of petrol, which they said they were carrying as a last resort. Those who went ahead with the protest had not even carried water or food with them. One of the protesters reportedly fell unconscious in the evening after looking down from a height of around 150 metres. The other protesters immediately came to her rescue and helped her lie down.

Till the filing of this report, the protesters and their relatives were being coaxed by the administration to move in to the allotted flats, about 8-10 km from Latifpura. They were also offered free meals in the new flats. Ramneek Singh Randhawa, Chairman, Jalandhar Improvement Trust, said, "We are making all-out efforts to provide an alternative shelter to everyone, including those who had been living on rent. A committee is in place, of which I am also a member, and we shall do the best for these evicted people on humanitarian grounds".

He added, "The demolition drive was necessary as there had been court orders in this regard. The encroachments that had existed for years were removed, and roads and passageways that had long remained closed to the public were reopened for public use. The reopening of these roads shall not only bring a significant improvement in the traffic system, but has also provide major relief to local residents, traders, and commuters. The movement in the area shall become far more smooth, safe, and well-organised than before. This step will prove to be a milestone in the direction of developing Jalandhar as a well-planned, safe, and modern city."

