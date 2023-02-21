 Latifpura oustees, admn trade barbs over arrest of activists : The Tribune India

Latifpura oustees, admn trade barbs over arrest of activists

Latifpura oustees, admn trade barbs over arrest of activists

Activists of the Latifpura Mur Waseba Morcha protest in Jalandhar on Sunday. A Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, February 20

Over two months after the demolition of nearly 50 homes at Latifpura in Jalandhar, neither the District Administration nor the Latifpura Mur Waseba Morcha has shown any signs of relenting. While the administration has been promising a rehabilitation plan for the past two months, two activists of the Latifpura Mur Waseba Morcha (LWM) have been arrested.

Since December 9, residents have been camping on the rubble of their demolished houses. One of the reasons for the lack of rehabilitation procedure is the ambiguity over the genuine and legal owners of land in Latifpura.

The Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) says it is the sole owner of the land and they haven’t received the requisite number of applications from those (displaced families) seeking rehabilitation. It also stresses the documents of claimants presented so far have been found to be illegal. On the other hand, Latifpura activists allege the genuine claims of displaced families aren’t being heard and the activists have been arrested to pressure them. The police have, however, claimed the arrests were genuine. A meeting between the Latifpura oustees’ leaders and the Commissioner of Police and the Deputy Commissioner was again held today.

60% land owners rich

As per records, there is only one genuine owner of Latifpura land, which is the Improvement Trust. Few applications have been received, and 60% of the land is owned by rich men. We are willing to rehabilitate genuinely poor families. —Jagtar Singh Sanghera, JIT Chairman

How does it matter?

This is the first instance probably where the police have arrested people who are protesting for their own demolished homes. If people have

land documents how does it matter whether they are rich or poor? —Lakhvir Singh Shaunti, farmers’ leader

More arrests soon

The activist arrested was in a genuine case of blocking Dhannowali highway and disrupting traffic. Others named in the case will also be arrested. The protestors are free to take legal recourse. We are operating as per law. —Kuldeep Singh Chahal, Jalandhar CP

Actvist Kashmir Singh Ghugshore was arrested on February 15 in a two-year-old case of Covid norms’ violation. On the day of arrest, Ghugshore was returning from a Moga after attending a meeting of unions giving a call to gherao the CM’s residence on Sangrur from March 15 to 17. He was arrested by the Kartarpur police on his way back. A key face of the Latifpura Morcha, he is responsible for several district wise calls and also for mobilising support in villages. Another activist Veer Singh was also booked in the case.

Mohinder Singh Bajwa, reportedly one of the affluent land owners associated with the LWM, was arrested on February 19 while he was sitting on a hunger strike. Bajwa has been arrested for blocking the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway at Dhannowali village during a protest held by the Morcha on January 16. Fellow activists allege he was abruptly picked up and taken away in a police vehicle in the middle of a hunger strike on Sunday. He was arrested under Sections 188, 341 and 283 of the IPC and Section 8B of the National Highways Act.

Activist Tarsem Peter, Ghugshore’s colleague from the Pendu Mazdoor Union, says, “The CM had assured us the Covid-era cases of agitations will be quashed. Yet Ghushore has been arrested. These are pressure tactics to make us relent and weaken the Morcha.”

Lakhvir Singh Shaunti, from Kisan Union, Amritsar, says: “We all were named in the Dhannowali FIR, then Why did they detain Ghugshore only? A majority of the displaced families are poor. This is just an attempt to snub the morcha and silence opposition. We will intensify agitation if the activists are not freed.”

Lakhvir Singh Shaunti, Kisan Union, Amritsar, says: “We plan to secure bail for the arrested leaders. Until then, the morcha will continue as usual. On February 21, we will gherao the home of AAP leader Surinder Singh Sodhi.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan arrested in bribery case

2
Haryana Budget Session

Govt puts policy allowing stilt plus 4 floors on hold

3
Haryana

Gurugram woman, 10-year-old son rescued after 3 years of self-confinement fearing Covid

4
Punjab

Gangster Teja, 2 aides shot in encounter; two cops injured

5
Nation

Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera

6
Nation

Volodymyr Zelenskyy office dials Ajit Doval over UNGA vote

7
Punjab

CM Bhagwant Mann sanctioned MLA Amit Rattan’s arrest after forensic examination of audio recording

8
Punjab

Two-day Punjab Investors summit begins on January 23 in Mohali

9
Punjab

High Court quashes notification on fixed monthly salary during probation

10
Comment

Pakistan in dire straits

Don't Miss

View All
Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022
Diaspora

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022

Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Top News

Congress claims its leader Pawan Khera deplaned from Raipur flight, stages dharna on tarmac

Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera

The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...

Will decide on Budget session only after legal advise on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor

Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor

Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...

AAP MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand

AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand

Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...

Punjab has introduced self-certification for industries to do away with Inspector Raj and make work environment more cordial for industry, says Chief Secretary Janjua

Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit

Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...

China wants to ‘speed up’ lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary

China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary

The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...


Cities

View All

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s supporters clash with police in Ajnala

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s supporters clash with police in Ajnala

400 protesting farmers block Asr-Pathankot railway track

Agri Dept gears to check farm fires

Punjabi still not getting prominence in pvt sector offices

Don’t pull alarm chains in trains for trivial reasons, passengers told

Cops thwart contract killing bid, 2 arrested

Bathinda: Cops thwart contract killing bid, 2 arrested

Fog brings cheer to Punjab farmers

Dog bite cases up in Mohali, no sterilisation since Sept 2021

Dog bite cases up in Mohali, no sterilisation since Sept 2021

GMCH plans 340-bed super speciality block

Day 3: 499 challaned for non-segregation of waste

Kharar realtor in VB net

Three-day PU Rose Fest starts tomorrow

After smooth election of mayor, MCD House turns free for all

After smooth election of mayor, Delhi MC House turns a free-for-all

Gucci slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakh, 2 jeans worth Rs 80,000 recovered from conman Sukesh's jail cell

Delhi BJP stages protest, demands sacking of Sisodia as deputy CM over ‘snooping scandal’

19-year-old Delhi student repeatedly raped by Instagram friend in Gurugram; case registered

ED questions Delhi CM Kejriwal’s PA in excise policy money laundering case

Govt won’t leave farmers in lurch, says agricultural minister

Govt won’t leave farmers in lurch, says agricultural minister

Woman among two die in road mishaps, 2 others hurt

Woman, daughter thrashed over parking charges in Jalandhar

Woman held with 10-kg poppy husk

Three nabbed with intoxicants, drug money, 10-kg poppy husk in Jalandhar

Police bust vehicle lifters’ gang, recover seven cars

Police bust vehicle lifters’ gang, recover seven cars

4 killed, 2 injured as car rams into truck on Rajpura-Sirhind road

Cops chase down 2 bike-borne extortionists, recover Rs 1.5 lakh

Vendors to be shifted to notified sites

Lal lakir residents to get property rights

Four killed, two injured as car rams into truck on Rajpura-Ludhiana road

4 killed, 2 injured as car rams into truck on Rajpura-Sirhind road

3 weeks on, Govt Mohindra College running sans principal

Pbi varsity fails to automate record

125 folk artistes to perform at craft fair

Forum set up to promote innovation in research