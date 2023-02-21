Latifpura oustees, admn trade barbs over arrest of activists

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, February 20

Over two months after the demolition of nearly 50 homes at Latifpura in Jalandhar, neither the District Administration nor the Latifpura Mur Waseba Morcha has shown any signs of relenting. While the administration has been promising a rehabilitation plan for the past two months, two activists of the Latifpura Mur Waseba Morcha (LWM) have been arrested.

Since December 9, residents have been camping on the rubble of their demolished houses. One of the reasons for the lack of rehabilitation procedure is the ambiguity over the genuine and legal owners of land in Latifpura.

The Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) says it is the sole owner of the land and they haven’t received the requisite number of applications from those (displaced families) seeking rehabilitation. It also stresses the documents of claimants presented so far have been found to be illegal. On the other hand, Latifpura activists allege the genuine claims of displaced families aren’t being heard and the activists have been arrested to pressure them. The police have, however, claimed the arrests were genuine. A meeting between the Latifpura oustees’ leaders and the Commissioner of Police and the Deputy Commissioner was again held today.

60% land owners rich As per records, there is only one genuine owner of Latifpura land, which is the Improvement Trust. Few applications have been received, and 60% of the land is owned by rich men. We are willing to rehabilitate genuinely poor families. —Jagtar Singh Sanghera, JIT Chairman How does it matter? This is the first instance probably where the police have arrested people who are protesting for their own demolished homes. If people have land documents how does it matter whether they are rich or poor? —Lakhvir Singh Shaunti, farmers’ leader More arrests soon The activist arrested was in a genuine case of blocking Dhannowali highway and disrupting traffic. Others named in the case will also be arrested. The protestors are free to take legal recourse. We are operating as per law. —Kuldeep Singh Chahal, Jalandhar CP

Actvist Kashmir Singh Ghugshore was arrested on February 15 in a two-year-old case of Covid norms’ violation. On the day of arrest, Ghugshore was returning from a Moga after attending a meeting of unions giving a call to gherao the CM’s residence on Sangrur from March 15 to 17. He was arrested by the Kartarpur police on his way back. A key face of the Latifpura Morcha, he is responsible for several district wise calls and also for mobilising support in villages. Another activist Veer Singh was also booked in the case.

Mohinder Singh Bajwa, reportedly one of the affluent land owners associated with the LWM, was arrested on February 19 while he was sitting on a hunger strike. Bajwa has been arrested for blocking the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway at Dhannowali village during a protest held by the Morcha on January 16. Fellow activists allege he was abruptly picked up and taken away in a police vehicle in the middle of a hunger strike on Sunday. He was arrested under Sections 188, 341 and 283 of the IPC and Section 8B of the National Highways Act.

Activist Tarsem Peter, Ghugshore’s colleague from the Pendu Mazdoor Union, says, “The CM had assured us the Covid-era cases of agitations will be quashed. Yet Ghushore has been arrested. These are pressure tactics to make us relent and weaken the Morcha.”

Lakhvir Singh Shaunti, from Kisan Union, Amritsar, says: “We all were named in the Dhannowali FIR, then Why did they detain Ghugshore only? A majority of the displaced families are poor. This is just an attempt to snub the morcha and silence opposition. We will intensify agitation if the activists are not freed.”

Lakhvir Singh Shaunti, Kisan Union, Amritsar, says: “We plan to secure bail for the arrested leaders. Until then, the morcha will continue as usual. On February 21, we will gherao the home of AAP leader Surinder Singh Sodhi.”