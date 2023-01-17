Latifpura oustees block road, rail traffic for 4 hours in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 16

The Latifpura Mur Waseba Morcha, comprising farmers, activists and displaced residents from Latifpura, on Monday, held up road and rail traffic on the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway for four hours in protest over the rehabilitation. The jam was held near Dhannowali from 11.30 am to 3.330 pm today as per the call given by peasant and labour unions and organisations in solidarity with farmers.

Commuters stranded in a snarl-up on the highway. Photo: Malkiat Singh

The Morcha declared that a protest would be held at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium during the visit of the Governor in Jalandhar for Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

It has been over a month since the houses at Latifpura were demolished. Area residents have been living in makeshift tents all this time, with members of NGOs, farmers and labourer unions also camping in solidarity with them.

Protesters hold a sit-in on a railway track in Jalandhar.

During the dharna today, protesters allowed vehicles of three wedding parties and two ambulances along with some other emergency vehicles to pass through at the protest site.

Pendu Mazdoor Union activist Kashmir Singh Ghugshore said: “Every day 150 to 200 people spend cold winter nights in tents. Despite requests, there is no water, food or medical facilities for the oustees. Little children are getting sick; some of them or sick family members have been sent to relatives’ homes, but the rest sleep in tents at the site. The next protest will be in the form of demonstration on Republic Day during Governor’s visit.”

The unions whose activists have been camping at the site include Pendu Amzdoor Union, Punjab Kisan Union (Baghi), Kisan Union Amritsar and Kirti Kisan Union among others.

Addressing the people gathered on the occasion, union leaders said the dharna was being held to wake up the state government which has maintained a stoic silence over Latifpura. Leaders alleged the Latifpura demolitions were held in a planned manner only for the sake of a chosen few who would profit from the demolitions on the said land.

SKM declares support for cause

Sanyukt Kisan Morcha leader and Kirti Kisan Union state president Nirbhay Singh Dudhike on Monday declared support to the Latifpura morcha. Union leaders reiterated their prime demands, which included rehabilitation of Latifpura oustees at the same site of demolition and adequate compensation to them for the losses suffered by them.