 Latifpura oustees block road, rail traffic for 4 hours in Jalandhar : The Tribune India

Latifpura oustees block road, rail traffic for 4 hours in Jalandhar

Unions announce demonstration during Governor’s visit on R-Day, accuse govt of being insensitive

Latifpura oustees block road, rail traffic for 4 hours in Jalandhar

Latifpura oustees, farmers and activists block the Jalandhar-Ludhiana highway at Dhannowali in Jalandhar on Monday. Photo: Malkiat Singh



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 16

The Latifpura Mur Waseba Morcha, comprising farmers, activists and displaced residents from Latifpura, on Monday, held up road and rail traffic on the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway for four hours in protest over the rehabilitation. The jam was held near Dhannowali from 11.30 am to 3.330 pm today as per the call given by peasant and labour unions and organisations in solidarity with farmers.

Commuters stranded in a snarl-up on the highway. Photo: Malkiat Singh

The Morcha declared that a protest would be held at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium during the visit of the Governor in Jalandhar for Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

It has been over a month since the houses at Latifpura were demolished. Area residents have been living in makeshift tents all this time, with members of NGOs, farmers and labourer unions also camping in solidarity with them.

Protesters hold a sit-in on a railway track in Jalandhar.

During the dharna today, protesters allowed vehicles of three wedding parties and two ambulances along with some other emergency vehicles to pass through at the protest site.

Pendu Mazdoor Union activist Kashmir Singh Ghugshore said: “Every day 150 to 200 people spend cold winter nights in tents. Despite requests, there is no water, food or medical facilities for the oustees. Little children are getting sick; some of them or sick family members have been sent to relatives’ homes, but the rest sleep in tents at the site. The next protest will be in the form of demonstration on Republic Day during Governor’s visit.”

The unions whose activists have been camping at the site include Pendu Amzdoor Union, Punjab Kisan Union (Baghi), Kisan Union Amritsar and Kirti Kisan Union among others.

Addressing the people gathered on the occasion, union leaders said the dharna was being held to wake up the state government which has maintained a stoic silence over Latifpura. Leaders alleged the Latifpura demolitions were held in a planned manner only for the sake of a chosen few who would profit from the demolitions on the said land.

SKM declares support for cause

Sanyukt Kisan Morcha leader and Kirti Kisan Union state president Nirbhay Singh Dudhike on Monday declared support to the Latifpura morcha. Union leaders reiterated their prime demands, which included rehabilitation of Latifpura oustees at the same site of demolition and adequate compensation to them for the losses suffered by them.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

6 killed, 176 injured in kite flying incidents during Uttarayan festival in Gujarat

2
Haryana

Haryana Government extends winter break in private, government schools till January 21

3
Nation

Air India urination case: In a surprise U-turn, Shankar Mishra tells Delhi court 'woman peed on her own seat'

4
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

5
Punjab

Red alert in Punjab, Haryana

6
Jalandhar

Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh resident among 4 nabbed by wildlife officials for hunting barking deer near Anandpur Sahib

8
Chandigarh

Winter break in Chandigarh schools extended till January 21

9
Chandigarh

Harnaaz Sandhu fails to control tears as she takes the stage for last time as Miss Universe; watch video

10
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi expresses shock, suspends yatra for 24 hours as a mark of respect to party MP Choudhary Santokh Singh

Don't Miss

View All
Richest 1% own over 40% of India’s wealth: Oxfam
Nation

Richest 1% own over 40% of India's wealth: Oxfam

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri draped in white
Himachal

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri receive snowfall

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission
Nation

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snowfall; tourists flock to hill station
Himachal

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snow; tourists flock to hill station

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour
Amritsar

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour

Employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months
Punjab

Punjab employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months

How would have Bollywood celebrities accepted their food orders, well Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking them
Trending

How would Bollywood stars accept their food orders; Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking celebs

Top News

UN designates Pakistan-based LeT’s deputy leader Abdul Rehman Makki a global terrorist

UN designates Pakistan-based LeT’s deputy leader Abdul Rehman Makki a global terrorist

The UN Security Council adds 68-year-old Makki, the brother-...

Cold wave prevails in Delhi; minimum temperature recorded at 2.4 degrees Celsius

Cold wave prevails in Delhi; minimum temperature recorded at 2.4 degrees Celsius

At least 15 trains are delayed by one to eight hours due to ...

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Tanda in Hoshiarpur

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Tanda in Hoshiarpur

The yatra will halt for the night at Mukerian

Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon says she is being attacked by fellow Republicans because of her Sikh faith

Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon says she is being attacked by fellow Republicans because of her Sikh faith

Dhillon, 54, a former California Republican Party Co-Chair, ...

China records first recent population decline as births plunge

China records first recent population decline as births plunge

The National Bureau of Statistics reports the country had 85...


Cities

View All

Encroachments back on Novelty Chowk footpaths

Encroachments back on Novelty Chowk footpaths

Civic issues galore at Tarn Taran rly station

Man kills neighbour after verbal spat turns bloody

Metalled pillars installed on Rego rly overbridge

Industry rues withdrawal of application by govt

7 more held for attack on doctor

‘Graft’, face-off with Senators cost PU VC his job

‘Graft’, face-off with Senators cost Panjab University Vice-Chancellor his job

Chandigarh Mayoral Poll: Keen contest on cards today as Congress to abstain, SAD undecided

Woman feeding stray dog hurt in hit-&-run in Chandigarh

Two stab, rob food delivery boy of mobile, Rs 8K cash in Balongi

Reprieve expected from fog till January 21 in Chandigarh

Cold wave prevails in Delhi; minimum temperature recorded at 2.4 degrees Celsius

Cold wave prevails in Delhi; minimum temperature recorded at 2.4 degrees Celsius

House adjourned as AAP protests L-G’s ‘refusal’ to teachers’ overseas training

Mayoral poll on January 24

Woman hurt in celebratory firing, 1 held

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Tanda in Hoshiarpur

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Tanda in Hoshiarpur

Residents of Nawanshahr to gherao power plant on January 24

Rahul Gandhi gets warm welcome as yatra enters Hoshiarpur

Drama as under-construction restaurant demolished in Jalandhar

On the run for 7 years, proclaimed offenders land in police net in Jalandhar

500 visit drug de-addiction, OOAT centres in Ludhiana district daily

500 visit drug de-addiction, OOAT centres in Ludhiana district daily

Eight arrested for creating ruckus at Civil Hospital

Ludhiana: 4 trains diverted, six cancelled due to farmer's protest

2 held with 70 spools of deadly string

20-yr-old girl seriously hurt by kite string

Murder case cracked, 2 held in Patiala

Murder case cracked, 2 held in Patiala

BJP workers protest allocation of key party posts to 17 ex-Congress men in in Patiala

National Lok Adalat to be held on February 11 in Patiala district

Patiala MC to take up key works at last House meet

Punjabi University, Patiala, alumni meet