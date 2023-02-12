Latifpura oustees protest in front of MLA’s residence

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 11

Latifpura oustees, farmers and activists of various social organisations under the banner of Latifpura Murh Waseba Sanjha Morcha today broke through the barricades put up by the police to stage a four-hour protest in front of the house of AAP MLA Sheetal Angural at Basti Danishmanda here.

The protesters also took out a protest march on the city roads from Latifpura till MLA Angural’s house. They burnt an effigy of the Chief Minister and the Jalandhar Improvement Trust Chairman, and raised slogans against the AAP government. The morcha leaders announced that from February 14, they will start a hunger strike and on February 21, another massive demonstration will be held in front of the house of AAP leader from Cantt Surinder Singh Sodhi.

They said the government will also have to face the wrath of the public in the upcoming Lok Sabha byelection as they would start a door-to-door campaign against AAP. Addressing the gathering, Gurdeep Singh Bhandal said until the affected families were rehabilitated and given adequate compensation for the damage and false FIRs registered against residents were not taken back, they would continue with the protest.

Among others present on the occasion included Santokh Singh Sandhu, Kashmir Singh Ghugshor, Sukhjit Singh Droli, Jathedar Kashmir Singh Jandiala, Parminder Singh, Sarabjit Singh, Gurbaksh Singh, Lakhvir Singh, Pindu Basi and Paramjit Singh Jabowal.