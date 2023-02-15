Latifpura protesters start hunger strike

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 14

Supporters of families whose houses were demolished in Latifpura started a chain hunger strike from Tuesday to lodge their protest against the state government for not compensating them for the past two months.

Two members of the Latifpura Rehabilitation Committee, including leader Jaskaran Singh Kahan Singh Wala and Pindu Basi, sat on hunger strike till 5 pm. The members have said the administration was trying to scare them by getting cases lodged against them but they would not move till everyone was given an alternate dwelling place at the same site.

The protest ended with the burning of an effigy of the Jalandhar Improvement Trust Chairman Jagtar Singh Sanghera. The agitators also announced that they would hold another dharna outside the residence of Surinder Singh Sodhi, an AAP leader from Jalandhar Cantonment constituency.