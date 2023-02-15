Latifpura protesters start hunger strike

Jalandhar, February 14
Supporters of families whose houses were demolished in Latifpura started a chain hunger strike from Tuesday to lodge their protest against the state government for not compensating them for the past two months.
Two members of the Latifpura Rehabilitation Committee, including leader Jaskaran Singh Kahan Singh Wala and Pindu Basi, sat on hunger strike till 5 pm. The members have said the administration was trying to scare them by getting cases lodged against them but they would not move till everyone was given an alternate dwelling place at the same site.
The protest ended with the burning of an effigy of the Jalandhar Improvement Trust Chairman Jagtar Singh Sanghera. The agitators also announced that they would hold another dharna outside the residence of Surinder Singh Sodhi, an AAP leader from Jalandhar Cantonment constituency.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CCTV footage shows last hours of Delhi woman Nikki Yadav before she was murdered
Nikki was strangled to death by her boyfriend Sahil Gehlot w...
Income Tax dept survey on BBC India continues for second day
The tax department had launched the action on Tuesday at the...
Hindenburg report: Supreme Court agrees to hear Congress leader's plea on Friday
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud will hear it along with tw...
Congress's Jairam Ramesh urges RBI, SEBI to probe allegations against Adani Group
In his letter to Das posted on Twitter on Wednesday, Ramesh ...
NIA announces reward of Rs 15 lakh for info leading to arrest of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir ‘Landa’
A resident of Tarn Taran, Landa, believed to be residing in ...