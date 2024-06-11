Latifpura residents burn CM’s effigy

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 10

Latifpura residents, under the banner of the “Latifpura Murh Waseba Morcha”, staged a protest and burnt an effigy of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at Model Town here today. The protesters were demanding reconstruction of their houses on the original site.

Forced to sleep under open sky Members of the displaced families said they had been forced to sleep under the open sky for the past over one and a half years and the government had shown little interest in addressing their plight.

Holding banners and placards, the protesters also took out a march from Latifpura to the GTB Nagar Chowk. They also blocked the intersection for an hour.

Farmer activists Avtar Singh Reru and Tarsem Singh also joined the protest and pledged their support for the affected families.

