Latifpura residents burn govt's effigy

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 7

On the 29th day of their indefinite protest against the Punjab government and Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT), residents of Latifpura under the banner of Latifpura Murh Waseba Sanjha Morcha (Latifpura Rehabilitation Committee) burnt the effigy of state government at Model Town on Saturday, demanding reconstruction of their houses at the same site.

The residents said it is due to the alleged negligence of the JIT and state government that carried out the demolition drive without any arrangements of their rehabilitation, they are forced to sleep under the open sky in this cold weather. “The SC by protecting the rights of the railway colony residents in Haldwani, had made it clear that governments can’t throw people out on roads overnight and a proper system has to be followed and a rehabilitation plan must be prepared. But in our case, we were left to fend on our own,” they rued.

CPI State Secretary Bant Singh Brar, who joined the protest today at Latifpura, said the state government was under the illusion that the people would not open their mouths against the desertion. He said the people of Punjab, farmers, social workers among other activists were standing in support of the affected residents and the protest will continue until the resettlement of the displaced people at Latifpura is not done and compensation is not paid to the victim families.

He also said that he along with other farmers leaders and social organisations will be participating in the highway and railway jam being conducted near Dhanowali on January 16.