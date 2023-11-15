Latifpura residents still grapple with post-demolition challenges, govt stands firm

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, November 14

Almost a year after the demolition in Latifpura, residents continue to confront adversity, facing homelessness, unsanitary conditions, and a scarcity of essentials. Despite persistent appeals, the government remains resolute in denying requests for housing in the same vicinity, the affected residents said.

While some have relocated to rented accommodations, nearly 18 to 20 families are still enduring harsh living conditions in makeshift shelters, raising concerns about health and well-being due to the lack of proper sanitation facilities.

Moreover, the absence of negotiations between residents and officials paints a grim picture for their future.

Kuljeet Kaur, a resident, said, “We have nowhere to go, our homes were taken away, and now we’re left with nothing.” She informed that her daughter-in-law is residing with her parents in Model House as she had a one-year-old daughter to take care of. “When our homes were demolished, my granddaughter was only a month old, and we couldn’t afford to have her stay with us in these tents,” said Kuljeet Kaur.

She added that despite 11 months passing since their displacement, the government remains steadfast and unwilling to allocate land for them here at Latifpura.

Shabhana, another resident with two children, recounts a somber Diwali experience outside makeshift tents, lamenting disrupted education and financial hardships. She insists they won’t move until they regain their homes at the same location and receive compensation for their losses. “Already we have lost everything, what else would the government take from us. They have demolished our houses without even thinking of our rehabilitation,” she added.

Narinder Kumar, a rickshaw puller, expresses concern about the poor living conditions with stray dogs and cows roaming close to their tents and garbage lying scattered all around. He emphasises the impact on his children’s education due to challenging conditions and financial constraints.

As the residents prepare for another winter in makeshift shelters, Kumar pleads for government intervention, stating, “Whenever it rains or strong winds blow, we fear our tents won’t hold up”. He further added that though there is no resolution in sight, they remain determined to stay put until their demands for housing in the same location and compensation for losses are met.