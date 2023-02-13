Latifpura residents to begin hunger strike from tomorrow

Jalandhar, February 12
Continuing with their indefinite protest against the state government and Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT), residents of Latifpura under the banner of Latifpura Murh Waseba Sanjha Morcha burnt an effigy of the Chief Minister and JIT Chairman at Latifpura chowk on Sunday. They announced that they would start a hunger strike from February 14.
Won’t budge until all demands met
If the government, by ignoring our demands, is testing our patience, we warn them that this Morcha will not end until all demands are fulfilled. — Murh Waseba Sanjha Morcha
Protesters raised slogans against the government, demanding rehabilitation of people of Latifpura at the same demolition site and adequate compensation for the losses they suffered.
Addressing the gathering, Morcha leaders announced that despite having been protesting for the last over two months, the state government has been paying no attention towards their demands. They alleged that the government was intentionally dilly-dallying on the matter, and giving it political colours by registering false cases.
They said they would start a series of hunger strikes at Morcha place from February 14 and to hold a sit-in outside the house of AAP leader Surinder Singh Sodhi on February 21. “We have completed 65 days today, and if the government, by ignoring our demands, is testing the patience of the people, we warn them that this Morcha will not end until all demands of the affected families are fulfilled,” they added.
Leaders of the Morcha, including Kashmir Singh Ghugshore, Gurmukh Singh Jalandhari, Sukhdev Singh, Rita Devi, Baljinder Kaur, Mintu and others were present.
