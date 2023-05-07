Laughter Day brings cheer to MLU DAV

Phagwara, May 6
MLU DAV College today celebrated the World Laughter Day under the guidance of the principal, Kiranjeet Randhawa. The celebration was punctuated with a lot of fun and frolic. ‘Laughter’ was the central theme of the event. The students took part in comic circles, highlighting the importance of laughter in our daily lives.
The need to laugh amid the current conditions where the human being is left as fettered by the modern and post-modern insecurities was also highlighted. A poster-making competition was also organised on the occasion. Prizes were awarded to the winning students.
