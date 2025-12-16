‘Law and order in shambles’: Youth Cong leader to launch safety helpline

With law and order deteriorating rapidly in Jalandhar, Punjab Youth Congress Secretary and social worker Angad Dutta has announced the launch of a Citizen Safety and Justice Helpline, aimed at supporting people whose complaints are being ignored by the police under the present Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Dutta said over the past few months, Jalandhar has witnessed a disturbing rise in crime - including daily firing incidents, the murder of a 17-year-old youth, thefts in jewellery shops, and serious crimes involving minors. These incidents have created fear among residents, while repeated allegations of police inaction have further shaken public confidence.

Speaking to the media, Angad Dutta said AAP government has "completely failed to maintain law and order," leaving citizens helpless. "People are running from police stations to offices, but their FIRs are not being registered. Instead of action, they are met with excuses," he said. Dutta said the helpline which is to be launched by him, will function through a three-pronged approach to ensure accountability and justice.

First, with the consent of victims, genuine cases will be highlighted on official social media platforms that collectively reach over 7 lakh people. This digital outreach is intended to create public pressure and force authorities to act swiftly, while ensuring the safety and confidentiality of complainants. Secondly, all verified complaints will be referred to the Legal Cell Department.

Cases in Jalandhar will be handled by Advocate Vikram Dutta, Vice-President, Legal Cell Department, Jalandhar Congress. Matters requiring higher judicial intervention will be taken up by a law firm which will handle High Court-related cases. The legal team will assist victims with legal advice, documentation, and further proceedings wherever required.

Dutta said the helpline team will help citizens draft proper written complaints and FIR applications. If the Station House Officer (SHO) fails to take action, complaints will be escalated step-by-step to the ACP, Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, and ultimately to the DGP, Punjab, ensuring that no complaint is ignored.

Dutta said the helpline is expected to be launched soon, with the contact number to be announced shortly.