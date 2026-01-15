DT
Law and order in state deteriorating, says social activist

Law and order in state deteriorating, says social activist

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:50 AM Jan 15, 2026 IST
Repeated bomb threats targeting courts and schools have once again exposed the worsening law and order situation in Punjab, said Raman Nehra, a prominent social activist and office-bearer of several social and civic organisations, in a press statement issued on Wednesday.

Raising serious concern over the prevailing security scenario, Nehra said that incidents of extortion from businessmen, frequent firing episodes, and threats to vital public institutions have created an atmosphere of fear across the state. He pointed out that despite the passage of time, the police have failed to arrest the accused involved in the ATM robbery at village Khajurla near Phagwara, highlighting lapses in law enforcement.

Referring to the recent firing incident at Sudhir Sweets on Hoshiarpur Road in Phagwara, Nehra said the episode shocked not only the city but the entire state. What makes the incident more alarming, he added, is that it occurred on the very day Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was visiting Phagwara and heavy police deployment had been put in place across the city and adjoining areas. Despite such security arrangements, the incident reflected the audacity of criminals and sent a direct message to the police administration and the state government that fear of law has diminished.

Although no casualties were reported in the firing incident, Nehra said the intention of the criminals was clear. He added that the subsequent spate of bomb threats to schools and courts amounts to a mockery of the state’s law and order machinery. According to him, criminal elements in Punjab appear emboldened, while the government and police administration are struggling to rein them in effectively.

Nehra further emphasized that Punjab is a border state, and any serious deterioration in its internal security could have far-reaching consequences for the entire country. Recalling the dark phase of militancy in the 1980s and 1990s, he cautioned that such conditions must never be allowed to return.

He urged the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government to take strict and immediate measures to restore law and order, strengthen policing, and ensure the safety of citizens. Only decisive action, he said, can help restore public confidence in the government and prevent the state from slipping into an era of fear and instability.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

