Law Gate clash: Police swing into action, launch helpline to check drug peddling

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, September 10

The police have swung into action after a violent clash took place among students belonging to various educational institutions at the Law Gate, Phagwara, in which a juice shop owner was killed and another student injured on Friday night. Suspecting the use of intoxicants which led to the clash, the police have launched a special ‘drug awareness drive’ .

Superintendent of Police Gurpreet Singh Gill along with Deputy Superintendent of the Police Jaspreet Singh held a meeting with students and people residing around Law Gate, Phagwara. The police officers interacted with students and appealed to the residents to co-operate in curbing the drug menace.

The SP said that a WhatsApp group, namely, ‘Law Gate Union’ has been introduced in which cops and students have been included and anyone can inform about the activities related to drug peddling in their areas and their identity will be kept secret.

The sole motive of the helpline was to identify smugglers and take action against them so that drug peddling could be wiped out completely from society, he said. The SP said that such awareness meetings would be organised soon in different parts of Phagwara sub-division, including villages and city.

3 land in police net

The police have registered a case against 10 persons under Sections 307, 302, 148 and 149 of the IPC in connection with a clash between two groups near Law Gate, Phagwara. Three of them - Taranbir, Aditya and Vishal - have been arrested.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. A youth, Harpreet, was killed, while another person, Arjun Singh Rana, suffered injuries.

SP Gurpreet Singh Gill said seven other suspects - Manoj, Astak, Himmat, Sidhu, Sahil, Vikas and Rajan - were still at large. The police were making efforts to trace them.

