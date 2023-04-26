Law & order has gone for a toss, says Warring

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 25

A daylight shooting incident in Mehatpur and another of setting a man on fire amid heightened security ahead of the Lok Sabha bypoll has given the Opposition more ammunition to attack the government over the law and order.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today visited the family of Gurbaksh Kaur, who was shot dead this morning in Mehatpur’s Udhowal village. Warring expressed his condolences and shared the grief of the family. He also met the victim’s son at the hospital, who was injured in the attack.

CM must ensure everyone’s safety It is high time that the government took strict measures to restore law and order in the state. CM Mann must ensure everyone’s safety. Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, PCC chief

While extending his condolences to the bereaved family members, Warring rued that the broad daylight murders exposed the failure of the state government that boasts about its achievements through ‘Saada Kaam Bolda’ campaign.

“The people of Punjab voted for Aam Aadmi Party for ‘badlaav’ but they just received disappointment. The people are no more safe. In the absence of a strong government and bold leadership, the law and order in the state has completely collapsed.