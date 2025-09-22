Lawyer gets extortion call from abroad

Three days after a city-based prominent lawyer Mandeep Singh Sachdev alleged that a Canada-based extortionist had been harassing him, he has been provided four gunmen by the police.

While two cops will provide him security, two more women cops have been deployed with his wife and daughter. To express solidarity with him, the District Bar Association (DBA) has announced a ‘No-Work Day’ tomorrow.

Canada-based Sandeep Singh Sunny, who hails from Nakodar, had on Thursday evening here sent a cloth trader Sam Kwatra to Sachdev’s office for recovering Rs 50,000 from him. Sunny was reportedly connected to an accused in a 17-year-old abduction case in which Sachdev was reportedly the defence lawyer. Sam Kwatra, however, had clarified to the police teams that he too was a victim and he did not even know that the money he was going to collect was actually an extortion amount. He was taken into custody for an hour or so and was let off after his interrogation.

Sachdev alleged that Sunny already had two cases of extortion against him and that he was even putting posts against his wife and daughter, which made him feel very upset. The lawyers alleged that cases of extortion from the legal fraternity were a new phenomenon, especially when a lawyer lost a case in defence. They alleged that such cases needed to be nipped in bud. For the same reason, they have announced ‘No-Work Day’ tomorrow.