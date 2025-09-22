DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Lawyer gets extortion call from abroad

Lawyer gets extortion call from abroad

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:50 AM Sep 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Three days after a city-based prominent lawyer Mandeep Singh Sachdev alleged that a Canada-based extortionist had been harassing him, he has been provided four gunmen by the police.

Advertisement

While two cops will provide him security, two more women cops have been deployed with his wife and daughter. To express solidarity with him, the District Bar Association (DBA) has announced a ‘No-Work Day’ tomorrow.

Canada-based Sandeep Singh Sunny, who hails from Nakodar, had on Thursday evening here sent a cloth trader Sam Kwatra to Sachdev’s office for recovering Rs 50,000 from him. Sunny was reportedly connected to an accused in a 17-year-old abduction case in which Sachdev was reportedly the defence lawyer. Sam Kwatra, however, had clarified to the police teams that he too was a victim and he did not even know that the money he was going to collect was actually an extortion amount. He was taken into custody for an hour or so and was let off after his interrogation.

Advertisement

Sachdev alleged that Sunny already had two cases of extortion against him and that he was even putting posts against his wife and daughter, which made him feel very upset. The lawyers alleged that cases of extortion from the legal fraternity were a new phenomenon, especially when a lawyer lost a case in defence. They alleged that such cases needed to be nipped in bud. For the same reason, they have announced ‘No-Work Day’ tomorrow.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts