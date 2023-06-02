Lawyer killed as car falls into Shah Canal

Our Correspondent

Talwara, June 1

A lawyer was killed as the car he was travelling in fell into the Shah Canal barrage near a hotel on the road leading to the neighbouring Himachal Pradesh. Talwara SHO Hargurdev Singh said as soon as they received the information, he went to Shah Canal with a team of police officials. After fishing out the car from the barrage, the body was taken out from the canal. The deceased was identified as Jagraj Singh, a resident of Ranjit Avenue, Kapurthala, who was a Jalandhar district court lawyer.

Jagraj Singh

He left his home on May 31 and did not return. His family members searched everywhere but could not find him. The SHO said a three-member team of divers from Jalandhar was called. With the help of two divers and a hydra machine, the body of the deceased was taken out from the canal along with his vehicle after a struggle of about two hours. The SHO said on the basis of the deceased’s wife statement further action will be taken.