Lawyers boycott work over colleague’s ‘torture’ by cops

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 26

On the call of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana to suspend work throughout the state in protest against alleged inhuman torture of a lawyer and his client by CIA staff in Muktsar recently, lawyers of the district, led by RP Dhir, president of the District Bar Association, Hoshiarpur, completely abstained from work in the district on Tuesday.

On the occasion, RP Dhir said Muktsar SP (D) Ramandeep Singh Bhullar, CIA staff in-charge Raman Kumar Kamboj, along with their fellow police officers, kept the victims hostage and subjected them to inhuman torture, which is not acceptable.

Dhir said after the intervention of the court, the police registered a case, but the accused had not been arrested yet. He said the Bar Association had raised four demands — investigation of the matter should be conducted outside the state; alleged guilty employees should be arrested; case registered against the lawyer should be cancelled; and SSP Harmanveer Singh should be suspended.

He said if the police were adopting such attitude against the lawyers, who ensure delivery of justice to people, then how they would treat common people. He said until their demands were met, the strike would continue.

