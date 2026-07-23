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Home / Jalandhar / Lawyers’ hunger strike over legal aid policy enters Day 3

Lawyers’ hunger strike over legal aid policy enters Day 3

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Tribune News Service
Kapurthala, Updated At : 03:09 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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District Bar Association (DBA) lawyers observe a hunger strike in Jalandhar. Tribune Photo: Malkiat Singh
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The agitation spearheaded by the District Bar Association, Kapurthala, against the Legal Aid Defence Counsel (LADC) system to safeguard the independence, dignity and rights of the legal fraternity has intensified further.

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On the third day of the hunger strike on Wednesday, women advocates participated in large numbers, giving fresh momentum to the movement.

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The lawyers’ campaign has also begun receiving widespread public support. Narinder Singh Cheema, State General Secretary of the DC Office Employees Union, Punjab, along with District President Harpreet Singh Sandhu and District General Secretary Sukhjinder Singh, visited the protest site with their colleagues to extend full support to the lawyers. Further strengthening the movement, advocacy clerks from Sultanpur Lodhi and Kapurthala officially joined the strike from Wednesday.

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Addressing the gathering, Advocate Nitin Sharma, who was observing the hunger strike, said the LADC system was severely jeopardising the future of young lawyers and aspiring legal professionals. Owing to its adverse impact on legal practice, many advocates were being forced to leave the profession, he said.

He added the strike would continue until the lawyers’ legitimate demands were met. If the government failed to address the issue promptly, the chain hunger strike would be escalated into a 24-hour continuous hunger strike, followed by protests in Chandigarh and Delhi, along with gherao demonstrations.

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SS Malhi, President of the District Bar Association, Kapurthala, said the movement was receiving support from various unions and that the agitation would continue unabated. He said the future course of action would be decided by the Joint Action Committee, Chandigarh, whose guidelines would determine when the strike would be converted into a 24-hour hunger strike. He also thanked the print, electronic and digital media for amplifying the voice of the legal fraternity before the government and expressed hope for their continued support in the days ahead.

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