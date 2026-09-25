DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Lawyers protest over ‘cross-case’ against advocate’s kin

Lawyers protest over ‘cross-case’ against advocate’s kin

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:46 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

The District Bar Association, Hoshiarpur, observed a strike on Wednesday in protest against the registration of an alleged cross-case against family members of advocate Sameer Tezi by the Dasuya police. Led by Bar Association president advocate Shamsher Singh Bhardwaj, lawyers kept court work suspended throughout the day and staged a protest.

Bhardwaj said Sameer Tezi was allegedly attacked by some persons at his house on September 8. He said members of his family suffered injuries and other damage was also caused. He said after efforts by the lawyer fraternity, a case under non-bailable sections was registered against the alleged accused on September 13. However, he alleged that later a cross-case was registered against members of Tezi’s family under pressure from the other side.

Advertisement

The Bar Association alleged that the persons named in the original case had not been arrested so far. The association urged the Hoshiarpur SSP to take immediate action and ensure their arrest. Bar secretary Puneet Inder Singh Kang, vice-presidents Manik Dogra and Gurpreet Kaur, joint secretary Nancy Sharma and several other advocates were present.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts