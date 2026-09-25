Lawyers protest over ‘cross-case’ against advocate’s kin

The District Bar Association, Hoshiarpur, observed a strike on Wednesday in protest against the registration of an alleged cross-case against family members of advocate Sameer Tezi by the Dasuya police. Led by Bar Association president advocate Shamsher Singh Bhardwaj, lawyers kept court work suspended throughout the day and staged a protest.

Bhardwaj said Sameer Tezi was allegedly attacked by some persons at his house on September 8. He said members of his family suffered injuries and other damage was also caused. He said after efforts by the lawyer fraternity, a case under non-bailable sections was registered against the alleged accused on September 13. However, he alleged that later a cross-case was registered against members of Tezi’s family under pressure from the other side.

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The Bar Association alleged that the persons named in the original case had not been arrested so far. The association urged the Hoshiarpur SSP to take immediate action and ensure their arrest. Bar secretary Puneet Inder Singh Kang, vice-presidents Manik Dogra and Gurpreet Kaur, joint secretary Nancy Sharma and several other advocates were present.