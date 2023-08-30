Lawyers protest over FIR against two colleagues

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 29

On a call given by the Punjab Bar Association, the lawyers of the Phagwara Bar Association today went on strike in protest against an FIR registered by the police against their two colleagues in Dasuya, Hoshiarpur district.

Phagwara Bar Association president Karanjot Singh Jhikka, former president Lalit Chopra and general secretary Harindra Kaul said the FIR registered by the police against advocates Aman Sidhu and Raj Malhotra in Dasuya was totally wrong. They said bullying with lawyers would not be tolerated.

Bar Association vice-president Ashish Kumar and finance secretary Puneet Sharma were also present during the strike.

