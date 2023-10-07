Lawyers strike work, demand construction of judicial complex

Phagwara, October 6
To raise their demand for the construction of a new judicial complex in the city, members of the Bar Association headed by its president Karanjot Singh Jhikka observed ‘No Work Day’ today.
Jhikka said that despite repeated representations to the administration, nothing could be initiated to construct a new judicial complex. Jhikka reiterated the appeal of the Bar Association for immediate action in this matter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India scripts history, touches 100-medal tally in Asian Games
India claim gold in women's kabaddi for country's 100th meda...
Asian Games: Hockey gold, India's ton
In best-ever Asiad performance, India’s medal tally to cross...
Supreme Court lets Bihar use caste survey data
Puts state govt on notice over validity of exercise