Lawyers strike work, demand construction of judicial complex

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 6

To raise their demand for the construction of a new judicial complex in the city, members of the Bar Association headed by its president Karanjot Singh Jhikka observed ‘No Work Day’ today.

Jhikka said that despite repeated representations to the administration, nothing could be initiated to construct a new judicial complex. Jhikka reiterated the appeal of the Bar Association for immediate action in this matter.

