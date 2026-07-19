Lawyers to decide location of new judicial complex in Jalandhar

The District Bar Association (DBA), Jalandhar, will hold voting on Monday to select the site for the proposed new judicial complex, lawyers’ chambers and Mini Secretariat. The polling will be conducted from 9 am to 4.30 pm at the District Bar Association premises. The DBA has also declared the day as a “No Work Day”.

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According to a media release issued by the DBA office-bearers, all eligible members of the association will be entitled to exercise their voting rights. Each member will be provided a ballot paper listing five proposed sites and will have to mark only two preferences. Members must write ‘1’ against their first choice and ‘2’ against their second choice. Only these two preferences will be considered valid.

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The release further stated that if any member marks more than two preferences, only the first two choices will be taken into account, while the remaining preferences will be ignored.

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The five proposed sites are — the existing Judicial Complex, Civil Lines; Kot Kalan village; the area behind Bath Castle; Bhagwanpur village near Wonderland; Pholriwal village adjoining Beas Satsang Ghar; and Nangal Shama village on the Hoshiarpur road.

To ensure that the voting process is conducted in a fair, transparent and peaceful manner, District Bar Association president Aditya Jain and secretary Rohit Gambhir have constituted a voting management committee. The DBA has appealed to all its members to participate in the voting process in large numbers. Aditya Jain said the decision would be crucial for the future of Jalandhar’s judicial system and the legal fraternity in the years to come.