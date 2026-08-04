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Home / Jalandhar / Lawyers claim victory, say LADC policy to end after contract period

Lawyers claim victory, say LADC policy to end after contract period

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Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:39 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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The District Bar Association (DBA) has claimed victory in the lawyers' agitation, stating that the Legal Aid Defence Counsel (LADC) policy will not be continued beyond its existing contractual period.

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The announcement was made by DBA president advocate PS Ghumman, secretary advocate Navjinder Singh Bedi and Bar Council member advocate Rajni Nanda after a meeting held at the Supreme Court.

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The office-bearers said it was decided during the meeting that contracts executed under the LADC policy would remain valid only until September 30, 2026, after which they would neither be renewed nor extended. They added that once the contractual period ends, the earlier system of providing legal aid services will be restored.

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Expressing gratitude to the Supreme Court, the association said the decision safeguards the interests of practising lawyers as well as law students aspiring to join the legal profession. They described the outcome as a significant victory for the legal fraternity.

The office-bearers credited the success to the unity and collective struggle of lawyers across the state. They said the movement was spearheaded by the Hoshiarpur Bar and that the decision marked the culmination of sustained efforts by the legal community. They added that members of the Bar would gather on August 4 to celebrate the development.

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