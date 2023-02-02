LCDs stolen from NRI’s house, 1 held

Jalandhar, February 1
The Bhogpur police, on Tuesday, arrested a man with LCDs which he had stolen from an NRI’s house. A team of the Bhogpur police, on January 31, was present at the Adda Bhatnura when it received a tip-off that a thief who had stolen some items from a house — was around.
As per the tip-off, Gurkirat Singh of Buttra village in Jalandhar — who had stolen some items from Buttra resident Gurvinder Singh’s house last year on the intervening night of November 18 and 19, was en route from his village to Adda Bajaja. Gurkirat had broken into Gurvinder’s house at night. Gurkirat had stolen LCDs and a DVR, among other things, from the house.
Acting on the tip-off, the police held a naka in Adda Bajaja and arrested Gurkirat Singh from the same adda, seizing two LCDs (a 32-inch and a 42-inch LCD), one DVR from his car and also seized a sharp-edged weapon.
