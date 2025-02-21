Lead story: Fastest riders, fiercest horses shine at equestrian meet

The National Equestrian Championship, currently underway at the PAP grounds in Jalandhar, showcased some of the most skilled and fastest riders in the sport of tent pegging.

Among the standouts was DIG, Punjab Armed Police (PAP), Inderbir Singh, who delivered an impeccable performance, scoring a perfect 6-6-6 in his run. Riding Panna, he skillfully approached the target, which consisted of lemons and a 4 cm peg, impressing both the audience and the judges.

The crowd was then left in awe by DSP Jaswinder Singh and his mare, Sudha, who demonstrated their exceptional speed and precision. Completing the course in 5.4 seconds and scoring a perfect 6-6-6, Jaswinder Singh and Sudha’s performance was nothing short of legendary.

Advertisement

Jaswinder, a former member of the Indian Tent Pegging team and holder of eight gold medals in the International Tent Pegging Championship (2003, Bangalore), proved why he is known as one of the fiercest riders. He revealed that he began his tent pegging career at the age of 10, inspired by his father, a former champion who participated in the 1982 Asian Championship.

Equally impressive was Dinesh Karlekar, a rider from the Assam Rifles team, who earned the nickname ‘Mr Dependable.’ Riding Genius, Dinesh scored a perfect result in 5.64 seconds. As the commentator put it, “He proves it every time he takes a run.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Gautam Kumar, known as ‘Mr Cool’ in the tent pegging world, showed calm and composure throughout his performance. The seasoned rider demonstrated his steady control on the horse before executing a fine run. Described as a reflection of Dhoni’s “Captain Cool” demeanor, Gautam Kumar lived up to his nickname as he competed with poise and skill.

As the competition heated up, PAP’s Jaswinder Singh, riding Sudha, set a formidable benchmark, completing the course in 5.28 seconds. However, the challenge was quickly met by BSF rider Bhagwan B Patel and his mare, Kavya, who managed to complete the task in an 5.14 seconds, claiming the gold medal. Known as the fastest mare in the arena, Kavya helped Patel secure a stunning victory.

With the fierce competition and remarkable performances, this year’s National Equestrian Championship continues to be a thrilling display of skill, speed, and precision.

wuw