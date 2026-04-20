Leaders felicitate new Block Cong (Urban) president in Phagwara

Newly appointed Block Congress (Urban) president Naresh Bhardwaj was accorded a warm welcome and felicitated by prominent city dignitaries upon his visit to Vohra Education Hub. The reception was led by Sahil Vohra and Vinay Vohra, where several notable personalities gathered to extend their congratulations and best wishes on his new responsibility.

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Among those present on the occasion were former Block president and Municipal Councillor Sanjeev Bugga, along with senior vice-president of Shiv Sena Punjab, Inderjit Karwal, who joined others in honouring Bhardwaj. The speakers lauded his previous contributions and expressed confidence in his leadership abilities.

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Addressing the gathering, Councillor Sanjeev Bugga stated that Naresh Bhardwaj had earlier been entrusted with the significant responsibility of the Market Committee Phagwara, which he carried out with dedication and commitment.

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Addressing the gathering, Councillor Sanjeev Bugga stated that Naresh Bhardwaj had earlier been entrusted with the significant responsibility of the Market Committee Phagwara, which he carried out with dedication and commitment. He added that Bhardwaj’s experience and work ethic would greatly benefit the party in his new role, particularly in strengthening its prospects in the upcoming elections.

Inderjit Karwal, Sahil Vohra, and Vinay Vohra also echoed similar sentiments, noting that Bhardwaj’s appointment would reinforce the Congress party’s base in the Phagwara constituency. They highlighted his strong connect across city wards and his reputation for integrity as key strengths.

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Expressing gratitude for the warm reception, Naresh Bhardwaj thanked the party leadership and attendees for their continued trust and support. He affirmed his commitment to uphold the dignity of the position and work tirelessly for the party’s growth. He further announced plans to soon initiate ward-level meetings across the city to mobilize support and strengthen the party’s organisational structure.

Bhardwaj also expressed confidence that with collective efforts, the party would ensure a resounding victory for sitting MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal from the Phagwara seat in the upcoming elections, aiming for his third consecutive win.