Leaders go door to door, strike a chord with voters

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, May 2

With only a few days left before Jalandhar goes to the Lok Sabha byelection, parties are leaving nothing to chance to woo voters. While the high command and state leadership is making its presence felt through huge rallies and roadshows, local leaders are aggressively holding door-to-door campaigns and meetings to establish a personal connect with the electorate to convince them to press the button of their respective symbols on the D-day.

Special focus on women Recently, ‘Mann ki Baat programme was organised by the BJP in which women voters were asked to come and participate in large numbers

AAP leader Nirmal Singh Nimma said women voters are in focus. “Women are coming to the meetings in quite a good number,” he said

Be it the BJP, AAP, SAD, or the Congress, the focus of almost all parties has been on reaching out to women voters in every mohalla and booth. Party workers and local representatives have held the baton to reach out to people personally and establish a feeling of belongingness with them. Calls are being made to individuals in different areas and the local leadership is also highlighting the achievements made by their respective parties in the present or in the past.

SAD-BSP candidate Sukhwinder Sukhi interacts with residents in Jalandhar on Tuesday. Tribune Photos

Sushil Sharma, a former councillor from the BJP, said door-to-door campaigns were a mandatory part of the process. “Our organisational structure is active, and we are working daily. “We plan to cover the entire district door to door by May 7,” he said. Recently ‘Mann ki Baat programme was also organized by the party in which women voters were asked to come and participate in large numbers.

Congress leader Jagdish Samrai, the former councillor, has also been holding door-to-door campaigns for a long time now. AAP leader Nirmal Singh Nimma said the motive was to cover the voters, mainly women, in the entire designated area. “Women are coming to the meetings in quite a good number,” he said.