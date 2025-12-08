Leaders pay floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on death anniversary

Punjab Horticulture and Defence Services Welfare Minister Mohinder Bhagat, Chairman Punjab Safai Karamchari Commission Chandan Grewal, Chairman Punjab State Minorities Commission Abdul Bahri Salmani, Mayor Vineet Dhir, and senior AAP leader Nitin Kohli paid floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary here at Dr BR Ambedkar Chowk.

Addressing the gathering, the Cabinet Minister urged people—particularly the youth—to draw deep inspiration from the life, values, and revolutionary vision of Dr Ambedkar. He said that Baba Sahib’s philosophy has become even more relevant in contemporary times, offering a guiding light for a more just and humane society.

He said the principles of equality, social justice, and women’s empowerment laid down by him have profoundly shaped India’s destiny and strengthened its foundation as the world’s largest democracy.

Calling Dr Ambedkar a great visionary, they further said he crafted a constitution that embraces every section of society and promotes harmony, brotherhood, and national unity. They appealed to citizens to follow Baba Sahib’s ideals in daily life, saying that living by his principles would be the truest tribute.