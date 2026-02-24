League phase of hockey championship concludes at RCF

The league phase of the 83rd All India Railway Men’s Hockey Championship at Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, ended successfully today. Nine teams from across India delivered high-quality hockey, featuring Olympians and international stars.

Advertisement

Teams split into two groups. Group B included Northern Railway (New Delhi), Central Railway (Mumbai), Integral Coach Factory (Chennai), and Eastern Railway (Kolkata). Group D comprised Western Railway (Mumbai), South East Central Railway (Bilaspur), Banaras Locomotive Works (Banaras), Southern Railway (Chennai), and hosts RCF, Kapurthala.

Advertisement

Over six days, 16 matches unfolded. From Group B, Northern Railway (New Delhi) and Central Railway (Mumbai) advanced; from Group D, RCF Kapurthala and Western Railway (Mumbai) progressed. Hosts RCF sealed the phase with a 7–0 win over Banaras Locomotive Works.

Advertisement

Ranchi hosted the parallel league phase with nine more teams, sending its top four to knockouts. The eight-team finals run from February 27 to March 2, 2026 at Modern Coach Factory, Rae Bareli.

RCF General Manager Ajay Nandan visited, motivating players and congratulating the RCF Sports Association and teams on the seamless event. RCF Sports Association president KS Asla attended with officials, enthusiasts and spectators.