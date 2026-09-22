Leaving home at 11, Jagsher now set for world stage

When Jagsher Singh Khangurra was just 11, his parents made a decision that was as difficult as it was necessary. They sent their young son from Nabha to a badminton academy in Bahadurgarh near Delhi so that he could train at a higher level.

For Manpreet Singh and Rashpal Kaur, both government school teachers, it meant leaving their child away from home at an age when most children are still under the constant care of their parents. But they believed the sacrifice could shape his future. And now, that difficult decision has begun to bear fruit.

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Jagsher has been selected to represent India at the World Junior Badminton Championships, scheduled to be held in Cairo, Egypt, from October 5 to 17. The youngster has already won six medals in international tournaments and has established himself as one of Punjab’s promising badminton talents.

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"It was very tough. I cannot explain what it felt like leaving such a small child outside. But we knew we had to take that step for his future," recalled his father, Manpreet Singh. Almost every weekend, his parents would travel to Delhi to be with him, watch his training and make sure he was settling into the demanding routine.

"We used to see him performing early in the morning and would keep checking how he was doing there," Manpreet said. Jagsher picked up a badminton racket when he was just seven. His father said no one from his family ever played professional sports. He (father) would drive Jagsher from Nabha to Patiala every evening for training.

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Jagsher's progress was quick, and he went on to become a state champion, a title he has held since 2019. One of his early coaches, Suresh Kumar, who continues to remain closely associated with the family, eventually advised his parents that Jagsher needed to move out of Punjab if he wanted to compete at the international level.

At 11, Jagsher moved to an academy in Bahadurgarh. At 14, he shifted to Mumbai, where he trained for a year. For the last two years, he has been training at the Centre for Badminton Excellence in Bengaluru.

Jagsher is thankful to his coaches Sagar Chopda and Muni Ramu. For Jagsher, moving away from home at such a young age was not easy either. But he found motivation in the players around him. "There were many good players when I went outside at 11. I took motivation from my seniors who used to go out to take part in various tournaments," he said.

There were emotional challenges, he admitted, but with every tournament and every step forward, the sacrifices began to make sense. His family has also been a source of inspiration beyond badminton. His elder sister is pursuing MBBS, while his parents have continued to support both their children in their respective pursuits.

Jagsher’s life now revolves around a strict training schedule. His day begins at 5.30 am with yoga, followed by breakfast around 7.30 am and a badminton training session. After lunch, he takes about two hours of rest before returning for a fitness session between 3 pm and 4 pm, and then again a badminton training session.

It is a routine that leaves little room for the usual distractions of teenage life. But for Jagsher, the long hours of training are part of a much bigger dream - competing against the best young badminton players in the world. He is now focusing on winning a gold medal at the World Junior Badminton Championships.

Punjab Badminton Association secretary Ritin Khanna congratulated Jagsher on his selection, noting that he is the only player from Punjab to make the Indian squad for the World Junior Badminton Championships.

Khanna also pointed to Punjab's growing presence on the national badminton scene, stating that Tanvi Sharma from Hoshiarpur and Dhruv Kapila from Ludhiana are part of the Indian badminton contingent for the Asian Games being held in Japan.