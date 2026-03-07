Leaving Toronto job, Stuti returns to launch handwritten letter club in Jalandhar

Leaving behind a high paying corporate marketing career in Toronto, a 25-year-old entrepreneur, Stuti Kohli has returned to her hometown Jalandhar to start a community-based art club aimed at bringing back the charm of handwritten letters in an increasingly digital world.

Kohli launched an art club called Local Arbol in August 2025, through which she sends personally curated packages to people who appreciate handwritten communication. Describing it as a closely knit community, she said anyone interested in becoming part of the club can sign up through the website and book a package after filling in their details and paying the required charges.

Each package includes a handwritten letter from the studio, thoughtfully created art prints and postcards along with a small music playlist meant to accompany the reading experience.

The idea behind the initiative, she says, is to encourage people to slow down and reconnect with the emotional value of writing and receiving letters, something that has gradually faded with the rise of instant messaging and emails.

After every few months, the art club launched a themed-based letters, limited to just 50 people, making it a more personal and intimate experience for the recipients.

Kohli said the concept first came to her during the COVID19 lockdowns when she was in the final year of her undergraduate studies in Sonepat. While most communication during that time happened through texts and video calls, she decided to write handwritten letters to her friends during Diwali while sending them gifts.

"That experience made me realise how meaningful handwritten words can feel. It creates a different kind of connection," she said.

Kohli said she moved to Toronto in 2022 to work in corporate marketing. However, the thought of building a small creative studio centred around art and letters stayed with her. After spending nearly two years abroad, she decided to return to Jalandhar to pursue the idea she had been thinking about for years.

Although the physical studio is still under construction, Kohli said she hopes to create a space where people can pause for taking a break from the high-paced digital communication and rediscover the quiet joy of putting their thoughts on paper and sharing them with others.