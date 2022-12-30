Lecturer gets Bharat Ratan Atal Award

Hoshiarpur, December 29
Popular poetess and storywriter Dr Neena Saini has been honoured with Bharat Ratan Atal Award by the Print Media Working Journalists Association in Lucknow.
Having retired as a lecturer in Punjabi from the Education Department, Chandigarh, her 10 stories and anthologies have already been published. She said after the demise of her mother in her childhood and brother during her early college days, she turned very emotional and started penning down her feelings in the form of poetry and essays.
She said that after completion of her MEd degree, she started working as a teacher of Punjabi under the Education Department of Chandigarh, but continued with her passion for literature. Some of her works are, ‘Rangrez’, ‘Dukhant’, ‘Dhiyan Bhainan Sanjhian’, ‘Guldan’, ‘Kalman di sanjh’, ‘Kavyanjali’ and ‘Vehre diyan raunkan’.
