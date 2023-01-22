Lectures mark IMA's 75th anniv celebrations

Jalandhar, January 21
A three-day event to mark the 75th anniversary of the Indian Medical Association, Punjab Chapter is under way at Nawanshahr. On the second-day of the event today, a state-level conference was held at a private resort where 700 doctors from across Punjab participated.
IMA Punjab president Dr Paramjit Mann said lectures on a variety of medical issues were held. He said the latest treatments for the diseases of heart, brain, and surgery were discussed. Besides, a detailed discussion on new medications, procedures and treatments was held.
The doctors who participated in the discussion said that such conferences are critical for the advancement of medical knowledge. Dr Maan said Chief Minister Bhagwant would attend the conference tomorrow i.e. on the last day of the event. He said the three-day events had been dedicated to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.
