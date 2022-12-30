Left bodies march for Latifpura residents

Jalandhar, December 29
The support continues to pour in for the demolition-drive hit Latifpura residents. Communist and revolutionary organisations today held a convention and a march in the city seeking justice for the Latifpura residents.
During a state-level convention held at Bhai Jwala Singh Hall of the Desh Bhagat Yadgaar Hall, they condemned the displacement of people in Latifpura in Jalandhar. They demanded the rehabilitation of displaced persons and sought action against police officials who misbehaved with the residents during the drive. They also extended support to the people’s struggle seeking the closure of the Zira mill.
The convention was held by the ‘Fascist Hamle Virodhi Front’ and leaders of the front condemned fascism and fascist policies. Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the speakers also raised the issue of the Sikh prisoners who were not being released. They also expressed concern over the land of Punjab turning infertile and non-implementation of MSP on crops other than paddy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away; cremated in Gandhinagar
His pre scheduled event in Kolkata to go on as per plan
Cricketer Rishabh Pant injured as his car collides with divider in Uttarakhand
Pant was driving which met with an accident near Roorkee
Rahul Gandhi to be Opposition’s prime ministerial face in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Kamal Nath
Nath said no one in the history of the world has undertaken ...
CCTV captures the moment Rishabh Pant's speeding Mercedes crashes into a divider
Pant suffers injuries on his head, back and feet
Video: Rishabh Pant dozed off while driving, was alone in car, broke windscreen to escape as it caught fire: Uttarakhand D-G
Pant was on his way home in Roorkee