Left bodies march for Latifpura residents

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 29

The support continues to pour in for the demolition-drive hit Latifpura residents. Communist and revolutionary organisations today held a convention and a march in the city seeking justice for the Latifpura residents.

During a state-level convention held at Bhai Jwala Singh Hall of the Desh Bhagat Yadgaar Hall, they condemned the displacement of people in Latifpura in Jalandhar. They demanded the rehabilitation of displaced persons and sought action against police officials who misbehaved with the residents during the drive. They also extended support to the people’s struggle seeking the closure of the Zira mill.

The convention was held by the ‘Fascist Hamle Virodhi Front’ and leaders of the front condemned fascism and fascist policies. Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the speakers also raised the issue of the Sikh prisoners who were not being released. They also expressed concern over the land of Punjab turning infertile and non-implementation of MSP on crops other than paddy.