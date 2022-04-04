Left for dead in fields, 15-yr-old girl battles for life in city hospital

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, April 3

A 15-year-old grievously injured girl battles for life at a hospital in the city after she was left injured in fields. While her parents have alleged that a 17-year-old boy from her school is responsible for her kidnap and present condition, the police say injuries were caused due to “slipping of bike”.

An FIR has been lodged under Sections 363 and 366 of the IPC at the Bhogpur police station. A 17-year-old classmate of the girl has been arrested by the police.

A 15-year-old girl, resident of Pachranga village in Bhogpur, was found lying near a motorcycle on the Kartarpur road on March 30. A mobile phone was also found near her, which belonged to the accused boy. The girl had sustained serious injuries. There is injury on her spinal cord. One of girl’s vertebra is dislocated, shoulder bone is broken and there are wounds on her head.

While the police said so far rape had not been established in the case and the injuries had been caused due to “slipping of the bike”, which the boy was driving.

Girl’s parents have complained to the police that the kind of injuries sustained by their daughter can’t be caused just by an accident. They have also raised concerns over inordinate delay in medical examination and sought a detailed and impartial investigation to establish whether or not she was raped.

The issue was also taken up by Kartapur AAP MLA Balkar Singh, who had also complained to the IG in this regard and met family of the girl yesterday.

The girl belongs to a Dalit family and her father and brother work as labourers to earn livelihood. The family is so poor that the village is pooling in money for the treatment of the girl.

Elder brother of the girl said, “On the evening of March 30, we had a religious function at our home. My sister went out to get water from neighbours as there was no water in our house. When she didn’t return for hours, we informed our uncles and relatives and started searching for her. Much later, we found her unconscious in fields lying near a bike on the Kartarpur link road. A mobile lay on the ground near her. She head had injuries and her neck bone. Her spinal cord had severe injuries. She hasn’t been able to speak since that day.”

“We have doubts whether she was given some substance. We informed the police immediately, but they responded with hours of delay. The medical report has also been delayed. Besides, they waited an entire day to get her medical done,” he added.

“We also have doubts about involvement of more people in the incident. The bike is not that of boy’s. If the boy didn’t have any ill intentions why did he leave her like that on the road severely injured?” he said.

Former Pachranga village sarpanch Paramjit Singh said, “The police came at least two hours after being informed about the incident. The girl’s father was also kept waiting for over an hour before his statement was recorded. The girl is in a serious condition. Her head injuries are external and don’t seem to be due to accident.”

“The village has pooled in Rs40,000 for her treatment. Daily there is much more expenditure. They are daily wagers. There is much anger in the village over the incident,” he added.

The Bhogpur police station SHO, Rakesh Kumar said, “The girl went with the boy as per her consent. She was injured as the bike they were riding slipped after people from the village followed them. Rape has not been established in the incident. We are, however, awaiting a medical report.”

The SSP, Jalandhar (Rural), Satinder Singh, said: “The boy has been arrested and will be kept in juvenile jail as per the court orders. The bike, which the boy was driving, belongs to his friend. So far, he seems to be the only person involved in the incident. The girl’s doctor did not allow the police to record her statement due to her condition yesterday. The medical report of the girl is expected in a day or so.”