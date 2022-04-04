Left for dead in fields, 15-yr-old girl battles for life in city hospital

Parents hold 17-year-old boy from her school responsible for her kidnapping and present condition, the police say injuries caused due to ‘slipping of bike’

Left for dead in fields, 15-yr-old girl battles for life in city hospital

Picture for representational purpose only.

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, April 3

A 15-year-old grievously injured girl battles for life at a hospital in the city after she was left injured in fields. While her parents have alleged that a 17-year-old boy from her school is responsible for her kidnap and present condition, the police say injuries were caused due to “slipping of bike”.

An FIR has been lodged under Sections 363 and 366 of the IPC at the Bhogpur police station. A 17-year-old classmate of the girl has been arrested by the police.

A 15-year-old girl, resident of Pachranga village in Bhogpur, was found lying near a motorcycle on the Kartarpur road on March 30. A mobile phone was also found near her, which belonged to the accused boy. The girl had sustained serious injuries. There is injury on her spinal cord. One of girl’s vertebra is dislocated, shoulder bone is broken and there are wounds on her head.

While the police said so far rape had not been established in the case and the injuries had been caused due to “slipping of the bike”, which the boy was driving.

Girl’s parents have complained to the police that the kind of injuries sustained by their daughter can’t be caused just by an accident. They have also raised concerns over inordinate delay in medical examination and sought a detailed and impartial investigation to establish whether or not she was raped.

The issue was also taken up by Kartapur AAP MLA Balkar Singh, who had also complained to the IG in this regard and met family of the girl yesterday.

The girl belongs to a Dalit family and her father and brother work as labourers to earn livelihood. The family is so poor that the village is pooling in money for the treatment of the girl.

Elder brother of the girl said, “On the evening of March 30, we had a religious function at our home. My sister went out to get water from neighbours as there was no water in our house. When she didn’t return for hours, we informed our uncles and relatives and started searching for her. Much later, we found her unconscious in fields lying near a bike on the Kartarpur link road. A mobile lay on the ground near her. She head had injuries and her neck bone. Her spinal cord had severe injuries. She hasn’t been able to speak since that day.”

“We have doubts whether she was given some substance. We informed the police immediately, but they responded with hours of delay. The medical report has also been delayed. Besides, they waited an entire day to get her medical done,” he added.

“We also have doubts about involvement of more people in the incident. The bike is not that of boy’s. If the boy didn’t have any ill intentions why did he leave her like that on the road severely injured?” he said.

Former Pachranga village sarpanch Paramjit Singh said, “The police came at least two hours after being informed about the incident. The girl’s father was also kept waiting for over an hour before his statement was recorded. The girl is in a serious condition. Her head injuries are external and don’t seem to be due to accident.”

“The village has pooled in Rs40,000 for her treatment. Daily there is much more expenditure. They are daily wagers. There is much anger in the village over the incident,” he added.

The Bhogpur police station SHO, Rakesh Kumar said, “The girl went with the boy as per her consent. She was injured as the bike they were riding slipped after people from the village followed them. Rape has not been established in the incident. We are, however, awaiting a medical report.”

The SSP, Jalandhar (Rural), Satinder Singh, said: “The boy has been arrested and will be kept in juvenile jail as per the court orders. The bike, which the boy was driving, belongs to his friend. So far, he seems to be the only person involved in the incident. The girl’s doctor did not allow the police to record her statement due to her condition yesterday. The medical report of the girl is expected in a day or so.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Row over Chandigarh: After Punjab, now Haryana to hold 1-day special Assembly session

2
Trending

'Aapne ghabrana nahi hai': Netizens share rib-tickling memes as Pakistan's no-confidence motion trends on Twitter

3
World

Imran Khan no-trust vote: Will challenge Deputy Speaker order in Supreme Court, says PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

4
Haryana

17-year-old girl commits suicide after gang-rape in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri, 1 arrested

5
Chandigarh

'No floor-wise approval for building plans in Chandigarh for now'

6
Punjab

ED files chargesheet against Punjab ex-CM's nephew in sand mining case

7
World

Six dead, 10 injured in early-morning shooting in US

8
World

All orders and actions initiated by President, PM Imran Khan subject to court orders: Pakistan's Supreme Court

9
Trending

Objects falling from sky? Iron ring, cylinder-like thing found in 2 villages in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district

10
J & K

Army begins court martial proceedings against Captain in Amshipura fake encounter case

Don't Miss

View All
Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

On April Fool’s Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption
Entertainment

On April Fool's Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption

Beware! Cyber crooks on the prowl
Ludhiana

Beware! Cyber crooks may loot you on pretext of AAP's women pension scheme

Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike’, says 'shut up, won't be good for you'
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

‘India has two kinds of English’, Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat’s witty exchange has netizens comment ‘one is English with dictionary and other without it’
Trending

Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat's witty exchange has netizens say 'one is English with dictionary and other without it'

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
Himachal

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage
Trending

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage, netizens call it an epic way to get query resolved

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it
Entertainment

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it

Top Stories

Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court to continue hearing as Imran Khan fights to stay on as Prime Minister

Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court to continue hearing as Imran Khan fights to stay on as Prime Minister

The court has ordered all parties not to take any 'unconstit...

Sri Lanka's Cabinet of Ministers resign with immediate effect, protesters defy curfew

Sri Lanka Cabinet resigns with immediate effect, protesters defy curfew

The country faces its worst economic crisis of all time

In Ukraine, body with hands tied, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered on Kyiv’s street

In Ukraine, body with hands tied, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered on Kyiv’s street

410 civilians bodied were found in Kyiv-area towns that were...

Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 40 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 8.40 per litre

Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 40 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 8.40 per litre

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.81 per litre

Air India scales down flights to Sri Lanka as demand plummets

Air India scales down flights to Sri Lanka as demand plummets

Cities

View All

Canines maul 9-year-old boy in Amritsar

Canines maul 9-year-old boy in Amritsar

Woman murdered near RamTalai area

Travel fraud: Five duped of Rs 22.71 lakkh in Amritsar

Promoting local products at Amritsar railway station on their mind

Walkie-talkies to help sewadars in enhancing vigil at Golden Temple

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India

Minister inspects Bhucho school

No floor-wise nod to building plans in city

No floor-wise nod to building plans in Chandigarh

Cop, SUV driver scuffle in Chandigarh, video goes viral

Want to enrol your child in Chandigarh's best schools? Shell out lakhs!

Two fresh Covid cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Housing Board yet to receive eco nod for IT Park scheme

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga booked for 'provocative statement'

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga booked for 'provocative statement'

Private manuscripts ‘national property’, all set to go public

No fine will be imposed on people for not wearing face masks in Delhi: AAP Govt

Over 90 per cent patients satisfied with services at Aam Aadmi Mohalla clinics in Delhi, says City government survey

Vandalism outside CM house: Delhi Police tell high court it has filed FIR, will preserve CCTV footage

MC seals four more shops as tenants fail to pay rent

MC seals four more shops as tenants fail to pay rent

Health team collects samples of milk products in district

West Bengal cops raid BJP leader's city home

Open House: Do you think the decision to resume flights was taken in the best interest of citizens?

Academicians raise concerns over New Education Policy

Congress leader killed, Akali workers booked

Congress leader killed, Akali workers booked

Cyber crooks take Vaishno Devi pilgrims from Ludhiana for a ride

Gangster's father sets himself ablaze outside police station

Two held with 20-kg poppy husk, 4-kg ganja

PAC activists protest failure of MC in solid waste mgmt

Punjabi University clarifies on merger of departments

Punjabi University clarifies on merger of departments

Govt docs flout norms, run private clinics in city

PU runners-up in RGNUL moot court