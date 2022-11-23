Left MBBS seat after kidney failure, Tanda girl clears NEET again after 2 yrs

Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi

Hoshiarpur, November 22

God helps those who help themselves. The adage came true for Radhika Narula, who despite kidney failure and transplant following it, secured 977th rank in NEET and got admission in MBBS Guru Ram Das Medical College, Amritsar.

She left home for the first time in July 2022 when she had to appear for the NEET exam. She achieved the success without any coaching

What makes her feat stand out is that this is the second time she cleared the test. It was in 2020 when Radhika, a former student of Cambridge School, Dasuya, passed the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET). But her happiness was short-lived as she fell seriously ill due to kidney ailment on the third day after the declaration of the result.

The medical investigation revealed that both her kidneys had failed. She was in hospital when we got a call from a medical college that the seat in MBBS has been allotted to her, but she had to drop it owing to her ailment.

“I consulted various hospitals in Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Chandigarh and Delhi, but everyone told me that my daughter would have to either remain on dialysis for the rest of her life or arrange a donor for kidney transplantation. Her mother, Ruchi, donated her a kidney,” says Amit Narula, Radhika’s father.

Since the kidney transplant on September 23, 2021, Radhika had been under constant medical supervision at home. She left home for the first time in July 2022 when she had to appear for the NEET exam,” said Amit.

Elated at her success, Radhika gave the entire credit to her mother, who gave her the second birth by donating her kidney. She said it was due to her parents’ selfless love and dedication that she was able to emerge victorious by overcoming a life-threatening challenge. She achieved this success by her hard work and determination and without any coaching.

Ward councillor Ashu Vaid, Dr Baldev Raj and others on Wednesday felicitated Radhika and congratulated her parents on her success.