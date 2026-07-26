Left parties, activists support Delhi stir

A state-level protest was held at Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall here today in solidarity with the youth protesting against NEET paper leaks at Jantar Mantar.

Advertisement

The call for the protest was given by RMPI, CPI (ML) Liberation, CPI (ML) New Democracy and MCPI-U. Leaders Mangat Ram Pasla, Sukhdarshan Nat, Pargat Singh Jamarai, Gurmukh Singh Mann, Dharminder Singh Mukerian and Gagandeep presented their views.

Advertisement

The speakers sought the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, which came in hours after the protest. Leaders held Pradhan responsible for the suicides of dozens of students. They also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s apology on the issue.

Advertisement

They called on all countrymen, especially Punjabis, to raise their voices strongly from every platform to ensure strict punishment to those responsible for beating up peaceful protesters on July 20. A unanimous resolution was passed on the occasion, demanding adequate compensation to parents of children who committed suicide due to the paper leak; to stop the government’s “planned conspiracies” to destroy the education system; and to cancel the New Education Policy 2020 that “deprives” Dalits and the poor of education.

A separate resolution condemned the police brutality on sanitation workers in Barnala under the orders of the Punjab Government and demanded strict action against the guilty policemen.

Advertisement

Aditi, president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) and national leader of the All-India Students’ Association (AISA), and student leader Amin Amitoj, who has been on a hunger strike for 23 days, joined the protest.

Apart from the Left leaders and activists who arrived from all over Punjab, prominent writers, intellectuals and other social figures led by Sushil Dosanjh, Darshan Buttar, Lakhwinder Johal, Satnam Chana, Makhan Kuhar, Makhan Mann, Principal Navjot, Santokh Lal Virdi also joined the protest. Kashmir Singh Ghuggshore, Manjinder Singh Dhesi, Jaswinder Singh Khatkar, Rattan Singh Randhawa, Gurnam Singh Daud, Prof Balvir and Armaan Singh were also present on the stage.