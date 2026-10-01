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Home / Jalandhar / Left parties protest against SIR, allege denial of voting rights

Left parties protest against SIR, allege denial of voting rights

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:55 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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A front comprising the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI), CPI (ML) New Democracy and CPI (ML) Liberation organised a protest rally at Desh Bhagat Memorial in Jalandhar against the RSS, BJP and the central government, alleging that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls would deny crores of Indians their right to vote.

The rally was presided over by Darshan Nahar, Kulwinder Singh Warraich and Ashwini Kumar Lakhan Kalan. Comrade Mangat Ram Pasla, Darshan Khatkar, Sukhdarshan Natt, Pargat Singh Jamarai, Hans Raj Pabwan and Surinder Sharma addressed the rally, while Comrade Mahipal conducted the proceedings.

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The speakers alleged that the RSS had held since its inception that the right to vote should not be given to poor people, minorities, Dalits, women, tribal communities and other downtrodden sections of society.

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They demanded the immediate ouster of Gyanesh Kumar and called for the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

The speakers also alleged that elections won by the BJP did not represent a genuine mandate of the people and demanded that these elections be cancelled.

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Demanding restoration of the old voter lists, the leaders alleged that the SIR was a new method of implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

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