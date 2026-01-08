Legal Services Authority concludes month-long drug awareness drive

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) concluded its month-long awareness comprehensive campaign titled ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab’ and ‘Youth against drugs’ which ran from December 6 to January 6.

Nirbhow Singh Gill, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman of DLSA Jalandhar, and Rahul Kumar, CJM-cum-Secretary, DLSA Jalandhar, said that the initiative aimed to mobilise the community against the menace of drug addiction, providing a bridge between legal support, rehabilitation services, and the general public.

The campaign is designed to reach every corner of the district, from rural area as well as urban area. He disclosed that during the campaign about 100 schools were visited by the panel advocates. Awareness was also created in about 100 villages.

Apart from this, awareness programme were also organised in the community centres, Central Jail, Kapurthala, and 24 drug de-addiction centres of Jalandhar. Many of the drug de-addiction were also visited by the judicial officers. Blood donation and medical camp were also organised. Audio messages about the ill-effects of drug abuse recorded by the celebrities namely Gurpreet Ghuggi and Binnu Dhillon were also played during morning assemblies in about 330 Government Senior Secondary Schools, Government High Schools and Government Aided Schools of Jalandhar with the assistance of District Education Office, Jalandhar.

The teams were engaged in educating youth and students in schools and colleges about the physiological, social, and legal consequences of drug abuse, informing the public about the NDPS Act and the legal rights of those seeking rehabilitation, engaging sarpanches, NGOs, and local influencers to identify and support the vulnerable individuals and coordinating with de-addiction centres to ensure that those struggling with substance abuse have a clear pathway to recovery without fear of social stigma.