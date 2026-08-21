Legal services body holds plantation drive at three schools

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Jalandhar, organised a plantation drive at State Sports School, Jalandhar; Meritorious School, Jalandhar; and Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS) Gakhal, Dhaliwal.

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The drive was conducted under the guidance of Priya Sood, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairperson, District Legal Services Authority, Jalandhar. All the judicial officers of the Jalandhar Sessions Division actively participated in the event and planted saplings across the premises of the designated schools.

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The DLSA chairperson emphasised the duty of every citizen to protect and preserve the environment. Reminding the judicial officers that judicial leadership extends beyond courtroom walls into social responsibility, she urged them to lead environmental protection efforts by example. Turning to the teachers and students, she called them the true custodians of the future, urging students not merely to plant trees but to adopt them and ensure their growth.

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She honoured the students of State Sports School for their achievements in the field of sports at the national and international level. She stated that the needy people can avail the services of free legal aid on toll free number 15100 under Legal Services Act,1987.

The entire drive was closely monitored and coordinated by Rahul Kumar Azad, CJM-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Jalandhar. The DLSA team thanked Rajiv Joshi, Deputy District Education Officer (DEO), Jalandhar, along with the principals namely Ajay Kumar Bhari, Rajiv Handa and Lalit Mohan from State Sports School, Jalandhar; Meritorious School, Jalandhar; and Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS) Gakhal, Dhaliwal, respectively, for their cooperation.