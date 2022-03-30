Leopard enters house, injures man in Mukerian

Our Correspondent

Mukerian, March 29

Panic prevailed in Mukerian on Tuesday when people came to know about a leopard entering a densely populated area of the city and CCTV grabs of the incident were shared on social media by them.

Following which, Mukerian SHO inspector Harjinder Singh and wildlife conservation range officer, Dasuya, Harjinder Singh, under the supervision of Mukerian SDM Kanwaljit Singh, started a search for the leopard by forming a team. The search operation, conducted at various places in the city with the special cooperation of the local Veterinary Department, took a long time. Later, it was confirmed that the animal was in Lambi Gali near the market.

On Tuesday, at a house located near Mahajana Mohalla, the daughter of Satnam Singh suspected that there was a dangerous animal in the bathroom, adjoining the courtyard. She told about it to her father. When Satnam went to the bathroom, he saw the leopard and tried to run towards rooms in fear. Meanwhile, the leopard attacked him. His legs were injured by the claws of the animal. Afterwards, it ran away from the spot. Later, his relatives informed neighbours. Afterwards, people checked CCTV footage of cameras installed outside their homes and found that the leopard was present in the area.

To catch the leopard, the local police, Wildlife Conservation Department and the Veterinary Department made combined day-long efforts. At around 6.30 pm, it was caught from a dilapidated building in the Lambi Gali near Sangar Bazaar of Mukerian.