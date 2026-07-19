Leopard enters house, kills calf at Badala village

Panic spread across Badala village in the Dasuya constituency after a leopard entered a house late Saturday night and killed a calf tied in the cattle shed.

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The incident occurred at the house of Narinder Kumar Sharma, where the leopard reportedly entered the premises between midnight and 1 am. Family members noticed the wild animal after spotting it on the CCTV cameras. Frightened by the sight, they remained locked inside the house and did not venture out.

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According to the family, the leopard roamed freely inside the courtyard for nearly an hour. Even the family's pet dog reportedly hid in fear. The animal later entered the adjoining cattle shed and attacked a calf, killing it on the spot. The family could not intervene due to the risk posed by the predator.

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The incident triggered panic among residents of Badala and nearby villages. Locals said while sightings of wild animals from the adjoining Shivalik hills are not uncommon, a leopard entering a populated residential area and attacking livestock inside a house is a matter of serious concern.

Villagers have urged the Forest Department and the local administration to take immediate steps, including installing a trap cage, increasing night patrolling and deploying wildlife teams to capture the leopard and prevent further incidents. They warned that any delay in action could put human lives at risk.

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Residents also demanded an awareness campaign and enhanced surveillance in the area to ensure the safety of people and livestock.