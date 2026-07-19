DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Leopard enters house, kills calf at Badala village

Leopard enters house, kills calf at Badala village

Panic grips Kandi belt

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 07:12 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A leopard captured on a CCTV camera while roaming inside the courtyard of a house in Badala village.
Advertisement

Panic spread across Badala village in the Dasuya constituency after a leopard entered a house late Saturday night and killed a calf tied in the cattle shed.

Advertisement

The incident occurred at the house of Narinder Kumar Sharma, where the leopard reportedly entered the premises between midnight and 1 am. Family members noticed the wild animal after spotting it on the CCTV cameras. Frightened by the sight, they remained locked inside the house and did not venture out.

Advertisement

According to the family, the leopard roamed freely inside the courtyard for nearly an hour. Even the family's pet dog reportedly hid in fear. The animal later entered the adjoining cattle shed and attacked a calf, killing it on the spot. The family could not intervene due to the risk posed by the predator.

Advertisement

The incident triggered panic among residents of Badala and nearby villages. Locals said while sightings of wild animals from the adjoining Shivalik hills are not uncommon, a leopard entering a populated residential area and attacking livestock inside a house is a matter of serious concern.

Villagers have urged the Forest Department and the local administration to take immediate steps, including installing a trap cage, increasing night patrolling and deploying wildlife teams to capture the leopard and prevent further incidents. They warned that any delay in action could put human lives at risk.

Advertisement

Residents also demanded an awareness campaign and enhanced surveillance in the area to ensure the safety of people and livestock.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts