DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Leprosy curable with multi-drug therapy: District Official

Leprosy curable with multi-drug therapy: District Official

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:56 AM Feb 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
Advertisement

A district-level function was organised at the Kusht Ashram on the occasion of “World Leprosy Day.” Health Department Jalandhar, IMA and Sahara Sewa Samiti distributed free medicines, fruits and essential items to the needy.

Advertisement

The Health Department, Jalandhar organised the function as per the guidelines of Civil Surgeon Dr Rajesh Garg. It was held under the supervision of District Leprosy Officer Dr Daljit Singh with the support of IMA, was attended by District Assistant Health Officer Dr Mira, SMO PP Unit Dr Indu, Dr Dheeraj Bhatia President IMA Jalandhar.

Advertisement

Homage was paid to the statue of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and a two-minute silence was also observed. District Leprosy Officer Dr Daljit Singh said leprosy spreads from one patient to another through the bacterium Mycobacterium leprae.

Advertisement

He told about the symptoms of leprosy and the disability caused by this disease that the sooner treatment is started on finding a numb, copper-coloured mark, the sooner the body parts are not damaged. If a person has a light pink numb spot on his body, then it can be leprosy. Through Multi Drug Therapy (MDT), this disease is 100 per cent curable and disability due to it can be prevented in time.

He said every year around 60 patients of leprosy are coming forward and under the National Leprosy Eradication Program (NLEP), all the treatment of this disease is done free of cost for 6 months to 1 year in government health institutions.

Advertisement

On this occasion, Dr Gurtej Singh Parmar, Dr Jangpreet Multani, Dr Rajesh Sachar, Dr Vandana Lalwani, Dr Anupama Chopra, Dr Alok Ji Lalwani, Dr Jess Maria, Deputy MEIO from IMA. Asim Sharma, District BCC Coordinator Neeraj Sharma, Harinder Dosanjh NMS, President Harbans Gagneja, Kanwal Jain, Satish Kapoor, Mahesh Chandra and Arun Kumar from Sahara Sewa Samiti were present.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts