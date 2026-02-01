Leprosy curable with multi-drug therapy: District Official

A district-level function was organised at the Kusht Ashram on the occasion of “World Leprosy Day.” Health Department Jalandhar, IMA and Sahara Sewa Samiti distributed free medicines, fruits and essential items to the needy.

The Health Department, Jalandhar organised the function as per the guidelines of Civil Surgeon Dr Rajesh Garg. It was held under the supervision of District Leprosy Officer Dr Daljit Singh with the support of IMA, was attended by District Assistant Health Officer Dr Mira, SMO PP Unit Dr Indu, Dr Dheeraj Bhatia President IMA Jalandhar.

Homage was paid to the statue of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and a two-minute silence was also observed. District Leprosy Officer Dr Daljit Singh said leprosy spreads from one patient to another through the bacterium Mycobacterium leprae.

He told about the symptoms of leprosy and the disability caused by this disease that the sooner treatment is started on finding a numb, copper-coloured mark, the sooner the body parts are not damaged. If a person has a light pink numb spot on his body, then it can be leprosy. Through Multi Drug Therapy (MDT), this disease is 100 per cent curable and disability due to it can be prevented in time.

He said every year around 60 patients of leprosy are coming forward and under the National Leprosy Eradication Program (NLEP), all the treatment of this disease is done free of cost for 6 months to 1 year in government health institutions.

On this occasion, Dr Gurtej Singh Parmar, Dr Jangpreet Multani, Dr Rajesh Sachar, Dr Vandana Lalwani, Dr Anupama Chopra, Dr Alok Ji Lalwani, Dr Jess Maria, Deputy MEIO from IMA. Asim Sharma, District BCC Coordinator Neeraj Sharma, Harinder Dosanjh NMS, President Harbans Gagneja, Kanwal Jain, Satish Kapoor, Mahesh Chandra and Arun Kumar from Sahara Sewa Samiti were present.