Less arrival, crop quality worry farmers

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, April 12

A farmer, Paramjit Singh, stands quietly in the grain market as he looks at labourers drying up wheat crop. Unexpected weather conditions this time seem to have taken away the glee. The arhtiya present at the spot said the quality of the crop was not good. Paramjit Singh, who is from Sangal Sohal village, had grown the crop on four acres. A one-acre wheat crop got burnt yesterday after it caught fire. He expects very less produce from the remaining fields too.

Paramjit Singh said per field, there was a production of 20-22 quintals of crop, but this time he could harvest just 10-12 quintals. “Now, the quality will be checked. On top of it, my one-acre crop was gutted yesterday,” Singh shared. He added that he had suffered a huge loss. Extreme weather conditions this time changed the scenario for me, he said.

Although the arrival of the crop in the mandis is much less, the quantity that is coming is also not of good quality. As per the information, just 20-25 quintals of the crop have arrived. “This time, farmers have suffered a lot. Their crop got flattened. So, the harvesting might get delayed for some days this time,” an official from the Mandi Committee said.

Naresh Bhardwaj, an arhtiya, said the tip of the crop is black in some cases. “Also, since the crop was flattened due to rains, crop with soil can be seen when farmers bring their produce,” he informed.

Another farmer Rajwinder Singh from Lamma Pind had also come to the grain market with his produce from two acres. “I don’t even know how many quintals of produce is there, but I can sense that there is some problem with the quality and I wonder if we would get the expected rate for the crop or not,” he suspected.

Ensure smooth procurement: DC

Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh on Wednesday asked the officials of procurement agencies to ensure smooth and hassle-free conduct of entire operations with focus on facilitating farmers. Divulging details, the DC said that during this season, as many as 5.30 lakh metric tonne of wheat was expected to arrive across all 79 purchase centres in the district and elaborate arrangements have already been put in place to procure every single grain. He also added that arrangements like availability of potable water, cleanliness, shades and tarpaulins have already been made by the officials. He also directed the officials to make payments within 48 hours of purchase and ensure lifting within 72 hours. The Deputy Commissioner further mentioned that a control room has been set up by the district administration and farmers can contact it at 0181-5019247 in case they need any assistance with respect to procurement.

‘Negligence to be dealt with strictly’

District Food and Civil Supplies Controller Narinder Singh said all labour and transport contracts were already in place and the lifting would be carried out within 72 hours at all purchase centres. He said the entire procurement process would be accomplished smoothly as any kind of negligence would be dealt with strictly. He also appealed to the farmers to bring only dried crop in mandis and avoid harvesting at night as it may lead to deterioration in the quality of crop due to high moisture content.