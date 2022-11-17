Licence must for liquor vends, eateries

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 16

District Health Officer Dr Reema Gogia has urged all the food business operators in the district to obtain food safety licence as per the guidelines issued by the Commissioner of Food and Drug Administration (CFDA), Punjab, Dr Abhinav Trikha.

She said it was mandatory for liquor shops, chemists (selling food supplements) and eateries to get a food safety licence from the Health Department and put it on display at their outlets.

Dr Reema said an inspection drive would soon be carried out to ascertain whether all the food business operators had taken the licence and stern action would be initiated against the violators.

The District Health Officer mentioned that so far, as many as 60 liquor vends and over 100 medical shops have got themselves registered with the department and urged the remaining operators to register their business.

Giving more information regarding the guidelines, Dr Reema said that shops with annual business below Rs12 lakh must register their business under the FSSAI rules while those above Rs 12 lakh were required to obtain food safety licence, failing which a penalty of Rs 5 lakh or imprisonment up to six months or both could be imposed as per the provisions of the Act.

She urged all the food business operators to strictly adhere to the norms of the Food Safety Act and serve clean, pure and hygienic food products.