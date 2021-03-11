Licence of travel agent revoked

Our Correspondent

Jalandhar: Continuing its action against the travel agents having criminal antecedents, the district administration Jalandhar on Tuesday revoked the licence of another agent - Harjeet Singh of M/s Dream Castle located at Khurla Kingra. The DC said the administration had issued licence to Harjeet Singh on August 16, 2018, valid till August 15, 2023. He said as per information received from Commissionerate Police Jalandhar, two FIRs had been registered against the firm comprising FIR No 31 and 33 in New Baradari Police station. A show-cause notice was issued to the accused on May 4, 2022, which remained unanswered, after which the administration has cancelled his licence. Notably, the administration had earlier on May 19, had also cancelled a licence issued to M/s Saar Enterprises. TNS

One nabbed with 15-kg poppy husk

Nakodar: Nurmahal police have arrested a drug-peddler on the charge of selling poppy husk. The SHO, Harindar Singh, said 15 kg of poppy husk was seized from the possession of the accused identified as Sukhdev Singh, alias Sukha, a resident of Bhardwajian village. A case under Sections 15, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused and his motorcycle (PB-37-J-8853) impounded. Nakodar Sadar police arrested drug-peddler Balwinder Singh, alias Bindi, a resident of Shankar village, with 80 intoxicating tablets, said investigating officer Iqbal Singh. Mehatpur police arrested drug-peddler Lakhwindar Singh, alias Lakhi, a resident of Jhugian village, with 2-gm heroin and 80 intoxicating tablets. OC

2 arrested for stealing bikes

Nakodar: Nakodar Sadar police have arrested two persons on the charge of stealing motorcycles. The police said the accused have been identified as Jaskaran Gill and Ashwindar Singh, residents of Gohir village. The accused were habitual thieves who would steal motorcycles and sell them at cheap rates. They were waiting for a customer for a stolen two-wheeler. A case under Section 379 of the IPC has been registered against the accused and their accomplice Prince Warrraich of Gohir village. OC

Five booked for attacking villager

Nurmahal: Nurmahal police have booked five persons on the charge of assaulting a villager. The investigating officer said the accused have been identified as Amrik Singh, a resident of Meonwal village, and his son Kalamjit Singh and their three unidentified accomplices. Ajmer Singh, a resident of Dalla village, complained to the police that the accused attacked him with weapons near a petrol pump at Talwann village on the night of May 25 and he became unconscious, and an unidentified person rushed him to a Jalandhar clinic. The IO said a case under Sections 323, 341 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the accused. Meanwhile, Nakodar Sadar police booked a couple for assaulting Sarabjit Kaur of Khan Pur Dhadda village, said IO Narindar Singh.