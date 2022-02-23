Jalandhar: Life limps back to normal as Covid cases head south

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 22

With the continuous decline in Covid-19 cases, life seems to be limping back to normalcy in the district. Even the state government has now relaxed most restrictions imposed in view of the rise in the number of cases a few months back.

Offline classes have resumed, the markets have started witnessing an increase in the number of customers, the usual buzz at the hotels, restaurants and malls is back and hardly anyone is spotted wearing a mask or maintaining social distancing.

Going by the number of cases being reported on a daily basis, the district is seeing a decline in Covid case graph. On February 1, the city recorded 261 new cases and three deaths, while, the tally of new cases haven’t crossed 30 (except on February 19 when 32 cases were reported) since the past one week. On Tuesday too, only 15 new cases were reported and one succumbed to the virus. Inderpreet Kaur, a housewife, said the situation is returning back to normal and there isn’t any fear left amongst the residents. “Schools and colleges have also opened and people can be seen roaming in the streets without masks,” she said.

Jagteshwar Singh, a student, who was excited to go back to the school after nearly three months, said, “Online classes are so boring, I’m happy that life, once again, is back to normal.” He says he’s been reading the views of experts that Covid is finally coming to an end and slowly everything will be back to normal like it was in 2019. —