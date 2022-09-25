Light candles, hoist national flag on Bhagat Singh's birth anniv: Minister

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, September 24

Punjab Minister for Tourism, Anmol Gagan Mann said in order to sensitise youth about the legacy and sacrifices of the martyrs, it is necessary to observe their birth anniversaries and martyrdom days.

The minister visited Khatkar Kalan on Saturday to take stock of the preparations being done for the state-level function being organised by the Punjab Government. After paying obeisance at the statue of Shaheed-e-Azam, she said our heroes like Bhagat Singh would always live in our thoughts. It was our responsibility now to carry their legacy further to future generations.

She said Bhagat Singh stood and fought for the freedom of the people of the country in order to free them from the clutches of slavery. He embraced the hangman’s knot unhesitently and gave priority to dying for the country at a ripe age, which would be remembered always.

She said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would come to pay obeisance to Bhagat Singh on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

She said the Aam Aadmi Party government was committed to fulfilling the dreams of Bhagat Singh and was taking decisions towards providing honest and transparent governance. The minister appealed to the people that on the day of Shaheed-e-Azam’s birth anniversary, everyone should light candles in their homes and hoist the Tricolour to remember him.