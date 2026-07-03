Lightning burns transformer, damages appliances in Phagwara

A powerful thunderstorm accompanied by intense lightning early on Thursday caused widespread damage across Phagwara, burning electrical appliances in hundreds of homes, government offices and commercial establishments and leaving residents counting heavy losses.

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The city witnessed two lightning strikes within a short span, triggering severe voltage fluctuations in the electricity distribution network. The sudden surge reportedly burnt a large number of electronic appliances, forcing residents to spend a sleepless night amid repeated thunderclaps, heavy rain and intermittent power disruptions.

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As dawn broke, reports of damaged electrical equipment began pouring in from almost every part of the city. Residents complained that expensive household appliances stopped functioning immediately after the lightning strikes, while several commercial establishments also reported extensive damage to office equipment.

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Among the appliances reportedly damaged were LCD and LED sets, air conditioners, refrigerators, inverters, desktop computers, laptops, CCTV surveillance systems, Wi-Fi routers, printers, stabilisers and other electronic gadgets. In several houses, multiple appliances were damaged simultaneously due to the high-voltage surge.

Child Development Project Officer Rajwinder Kaur said computers, the office inverter and other electrical equipment had been damaged during the lightning strikes, disrupting normal functioning.

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Several business establishments also reported malfunctioning CCTV cameras, computers and electronic equipment, disrupting commercial activities and adding to the financial burden of traders.

Residents from different localities recalled being awakened by deafening thunder and dazzling flashes of lightning that lit up the sky. Within seconds, many heard loud popping sounds from electrical appliances, while others noticed sparks, smoke and the smell of burnt circuits inside their homes.

The thunderstorm also led to temporary power outages in several parts of the city. Although electricity supply was restored in most areas after some time, many consumers discovered that their electrical appliances had already suffered irreparable damage.

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Jyoti Parkash said one of the corporation's electricity transformers was also damaged during the lightning strikes.

"One PSPCL transformer was found burnt following the lightning strikes. Our technical teams were immediately deployed to restore the affected power supply and assess the damage to the distribution network," Jyoti Parkash said.

He said PSPCL engineers and maintenance staff carried out inspections throughout the affected areas to identify faults and restore normal electricity supply at the earliest. The corporation is also assessing the extent of damage caused to its infrastructure by the severe weather.

Residents have urged the PSPCL to strengthen its power distribution system against lightning-induced voltage surges, pointing out that similar incidents during the monsoon season have repeatedly caused heavy losses to consumers. Many also demanded that awareness campaigns be launched to educate people about the use of certified surge protection devices to safeguard expensive electronic appliances during thunderstorms.