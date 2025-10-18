Lights, flowers drape city markets in festivity

With Diwali just three days away, J-town has illuminated itself to embrace the festive spirit. Fancy lights, ‘torans’ (decorative door hangings), marigold flowers and rangolis galore, almost all shops, complexes, hotels and other commercial establishments have been decked up for the festival of lights. The Model Town Market stands out for its extravagance: the entire market decorated with similar looking fairy lights, giving it a uniform and sleek look.

Ornate and vibrant floral arrangements welcome visitors at the shops here.

Sweets shops, with their marquee baked-good fragrance, are selling traditional sweets, baked confectionaries, dry fruit assortments and gift hampers, among others, basking in the increased festive demand. All markets in the city — including Model Town, Rainik Bazaar, Lajpat Nagar and New Jawahar Nagar — are witnessing heavy buyer footfall.

Shops at the Phagwara Gate Market — known as a one-stop destination for festive lighting — are selling fairy lights, star-shaped lights, lanterns, water-sensor diyas and waterfall lights. A festive surge can also be observed in the sale of electronic goods such as home appliances, as people often buy these — either for themselves or for gifting — during the festive season. For home décor needs, a trade fair is being organised at the Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall. Painted brass showpieces, wall hangings, ‘torans’, raisin artwork, mirrors, carpets, rugs, furniture, dresses, crockery, bags, jewellery and food items — including dry fruits and cookies — are among the goods being offered here.

“The exhibition is a one-stop shop for stuff that one would like to buy ahead of Diwali. I picked up quite a few items from various stalls,” said Simran Sachdeva, a shopper.

On the eve of Dhanteras, automobile, utensil and jewellery business were hoping for a substantial boost in sales tomorrow.